In Norway, the Supreme Court ruled that the authorities’ decisions on oil and gas extraction at three North Sea fields — Yggdrasil, Tyrving and Breidablikk — were made in violation of the law. As RMF24 reports, the lawsuit was filed by Greenpeace and the environmental organization Natur og Ungdom.

Assessment of climate consequences

The court upheld the position of environmentalists who challenged the Norwegian authorities’ decisions. According to the judges, no proper assessment of the climate consequences of the planned projects was conducted before the decisions were made. In particular, the documentation did not analyze the total emissions from burning the extracted oil and gas.

Norwegian authorities must reconsider the case and conduct new environmental impact assessments. State representative Fredrik Sejersted said that the court had not prohibited companies from continuing their operations, as they were not parties to the proceedings. According to him, the decision does not mean the automatic termination of the permits.

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Orlen’s stakes in two fields

Among the companies holding licenses at the fields covered by the ruling is Poland’s Orlen. At Tyrving, where extraction began in 2024, Orlen holds an 11.9% stake. The company also owns 12% in the Yggdrasil project, where operations are planned to begin in 2027.

Greenpeace Norway representative Haldís Tjeldflaat Helle said that the court ruling means the permits are unlawful and that the concession holders have no valid permits. In August 2026, Orlen Vice President Wiesław Prugar said the company intended to double its gas production on the Norwegian shelf.

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