US Supreme Court allows states to use SAVE database — France 24

In the United States, the Supreme Court in September lifted a ban on states using the federal SAVE database to verify people's eligibility to vote. The Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements system was initially intended to verify eligibility for public benefits, and after its expansion, states were able to use it to compare voter registration lists. As France 24 reports, at least 25 states have joined the voluntary program, and the database has checked 67 million registrations.

In June, a district court blocked the system over concerns about privacy and the possible removal from the rolls of thousands of voters eligible to vote. The database uses historical immigration data, so its information may be outdated for people who later acquired US citizenship. According to AP, in Travis County, Texas, among 97 people flagged by the system as noncitizens, 10%, and possibly up to 21%, actually had US national status.

SAVE Act bill

The administration of President Donald Trump also supports the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act. It requires documentary proof of US citizenship to participate in elections. The House of Representatives approved the bill in February, but it did not receive sufficient support in the Senate. Trump's allies are trying to pass the document through the budget reconciliation process.

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Acceptable documents could include a valid US passport, military identification, a state-issued photo ID stating a US place of birth, or a birth certificate, provided that the name fully matches the current one. There is no nationwide identity card in the United States, and a driver's license without information about the place of birth would not be sufficient. According to an estimate by the Campaign Legal Center, more than 21 million Americans, or nearly 10% of the voting-age population, do not have access to documentary proof of citizenship.

Lawsuits and voting by mail

The US Department of Justice sent demands to nearly all states to provide full copies of voter rolls. Lawsuits were filed against at least 30 states and the District of Columbia to obtain such lists, but 26 of them were later closed. At least 16 states have handed over or promised to hand over their rolls.

In March, Trump signed an order on new rules for the USPS postal service concerning voter data and ballot envelopes. The Supreme Court blocked these changes in September, and the administration appealed the decision. According to the MIT Election Data & Science Lab, 37% of Democrats and 24% of Republicans voted by mail in 2024.

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