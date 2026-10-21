In the United States, the Supreme Court denied the administration of President Donald Trump’s request to lift the block on a policy of the US Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) that limited medical care for transgender inmates in federal prisons. As a result, the lower court’s decision that halted the restrictions remains in effect.

As The Hill reports, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito publicly dissented from the decision. Neither the court’s majority nor the justices who objected explained their reasoning.

What the BOP policy provided for

The BOP policy provided for the gradual winding down of treatment for inmates who were already receiving it. Employees of the federal prison system were also to stop providing certain social accommodations, including hair-removal devices.

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Solicitor General D. John Sauer said that the changes were necessary to maintain institutional security in federal prisons. In court filings, the Trump administration called the inmates’ lawsuit a blatant interference in the management of federal prisons.

Legal dispute

The lawsuit was filed by inmates represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The case is linked to a Trump executive order signed on the first day of his second presidential term. The document stipulated that federal funds would not be spent on medical procedures intended to make an inmate’s appearance conform to the opposite sex.

Before the appeal to the Supreme Court, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled 2-1, noting that no specific security-related incident had been recorded under the previous policy. The ACLU said that introducing the restrictions would disrupt an arrangement that had been in place for about three decades.

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