In the United States, the Supreme Court supported the decision of President Donald Trump’s administration to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for approximately 350,000 Haitians. The decision has affected, in particular, the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio, where around 20,000 people from Haiti have settled over the past five years, BBC News reports.

TPS gives vetted applicants the right to temporarily live and work in the United States. The Trump administration first announced the termination of this status for Haitians in June 2025, and the subsequent legal dispute reached the Supreme Court. According to the outlet, the administration has ended TPS for more than one million migrants from 13 countries overall, causing many people to lose their legal status.

Consequences for the Springfield community

Twenty-year-old Pierre Damas Bel arrived in Springfield in 2024, fleeing political instability and gang violence in Haiti. According to a family friend, he had TPS, was an honors student, played sports, and was a cadet in a school program preparing future officers for the US Armed Forces.

Bel was summoned to an office of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, where he was fitted with an electronic ankle monitor used to track migrants facing deportation. On August 31, he died after entering a roadway near Springfield. His family links his death to the distress caused by wearing the monitor. The US Department of Homeland Security did not respond to BBC requests regarding the case, while ICE had previously rejected attempts to hold it responsible for Bel’s death.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Controversy surrounding deportations

During a rally in Youngstown, President Trump said that Haitians from Springfield were being “taken out” and that the city was supposedly being “given back” its community. Earlier, he spread the false claim that Haitian immigrants in Springfield were eating pets.

Some city residents support deportation operations, citing the rapid growth in the number of migrants. Some residents also believe that traffic accidents have increased since the arrival of the Haitian community. At the same time, local shop owner Pashur Castelli said that because of a lack of visitors, he is unable to purchase new merchandise.

The Trump administration says it is conducting law enforcement operations in the city to protect Americans and that Haiti is safe enough for people to return. At the same time, the US State Department classifies Haiti at the highest, Level 4 danger rating and recommends against travel to the country.

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