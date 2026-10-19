The US Supreme Court will consider whether the federal government can prohibit people from producing distilled alcoholic beverages in their own homes. The court took up the case after the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit found restrictions in force since the 1860s unconstitutional, The Hill reports.

A ban dating back to the 19th century

A federal law, first adopted in the 1860s, classifies as a felony the production of distilled alcohol in a residence or in an associated shed, yard, or fenced area. Violators may face up to five years in prison.

The Hobby Distillers Association and four individuals who want to produce alcoholic beverages at home filed a lawsuit against this provision. At the same time, another appeals court reached the opposite conclusion in a separate lawsuit. Despite its victory in the Fifth Circuit, the association agreed that the discrepancy should ultimately be resolved by the Supreme Court.

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The administration’s position

President Trump’s administration asked the justices to intervene, arguing that the Fifth Circuit’s ruling jeopardizes the long-standing system of federal taxation on the production of vodka, whiskey, and other distilled beverages. Solicitor General D. John Sauer said in the administration’s petition that the government has a significant interest in protecting a source of tax revenue that now brings in billions of dollars annually.

The government links the ban to federal excise taxes on distilled alcohol that have existed since the founding of the United States. According to Sauer, locating distilling equipment in a residence makes it easier to conceal production or the beverage’s strength and evade payment of the tax due.

Oral arguments in the case are likely to take place early next year, with a decision expected by summer.

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