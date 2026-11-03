The US Supreme Court denied President Donald Trump’s administration’s request to halt the counting of more than 20,000 mail-in ballots in California. The US Department of Justice had asked for a temporary order requiring the state not to mix ballots the department considered suspicious with others until voters’ status was verified. As Deutsche Welle reports, the court rejected the motion several hours after it was filed.

Lawsuit against California

The Trump administration claimed it had a list of more than 20,000 people in California’s voter rolls who allegedly are not US citizens. The list was compiled by the US Department of Homeland Security. In mid-October, the federal government had already filed a lawsuit based on these claims, but a federal district court in California dismissed it.

US District Judge David Carter in Los Angeles said separating such ballots could cause chaos in the election process and undermine voters’ trust. He also warned that the executive branch cannot devalue votes or put elections at risk based on unsubstantiated allegations.

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Doubts over the list

California authorities disputed the federal government’s allegations and said the method used to identify likely non-US citizens could have been flawed. Last week, another federal judge ordered the Department of Justice to provide the list to an immigrant rights group and a voting rights organization based at the University of California, Los Angeles.

According to an analysis attached to a court filing, thousands of US citizens on the list were, without clear reason, marked as people ineligible to vote. Carter noted that in other states, people recently identified as non-citizens had repeatedly turned out to be naturalized US citizens. Early voting in California had lasted for several weeks, and by the time the appeal was made to the Supreme Court, hundreds of thousands of ballots had already been processed.

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