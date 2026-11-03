The cost of living has become the top economic issue for Americans during the U.S. midterm congressional elections. According to a Fox News poll, six out of ten voters are most concerned about how much they spend on everyday necessities. At the same time, 74% of those surveyed view the state of the economy negatively, and more than half expect the situation to get even worse next year.

On Tuesday, November 3, Americans are voting in the midterm congressional elections. One of the main themes of the election campaign has been the country’s economic situation, particularly rising prices for goods, fuel, and other essential expenses. According to a Fox News poll conducted from October 9 to 12, about 60% of voters cited the cost of living as their top economic concern ahead of the election.

Americans’ attitudes toward the economy remain largely negative. In fact, 74% of survey participants gave the country’s economic situation a negative assessment. Another 53% believe it will worsen next year. Only 18% of those surveyed said their families are better off now than they were two years ago. This indicates that many Americans have not yet seen an improvement in their financial situation.

Inflation and high gas prices are affecting voter sentiment

High prices remain one of the reasons for Americans’ dissatisfaction. Inflation in the U.S. continues to exceed the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% per year. According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data cited in the article, inflation stood at 3.7% on an annual basis in September 2026. The rise in gasoline prices had the greatest impact on this figure. Over the course of the month, its price rose by 9.1%, and compared to September of last year, by 34.2%.

The cost of fuel has become one of the factors that most influence how Americans assess the economic situation. Ben Lieberman, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, told FOX Business about this.

He explained that fuel costs account for only a portion of the household budget. However, people are particularly sensitive to these costs because they regularly see prices at gas stations and can compare them to previous prices. “You can look at total household expenses, and fuel accounts for only a portion of those expenses. But this is the one expense where we know exactly how much we’re paying, down to a tenth of a cent. That’s why gas prices have a disproportionately strong impact on how people perceive the economy and whether they consider life affordable at current prices,” Lieberman noted.

The war with Iran has also affected prices

The expert also linked the rise in gasoline prices to the war against Iran. According to him, without this conflict, Americans would be able to assess the economic situation much more positively, since fuel prices would be lower. “If it weren’t for the war with Iran, I think people would have a much better assessment of the economic situation, since gas prices would be lower,” Lieberman added.

Rising fuel costs affect more than just drivers. They also increase the costs of shipping goods, logistics, and business operations. As a result, this could affect the prices of food and other goods purchased by American families.

The economy has become one of the main challenges for the government

The poll results show that ahead of the midterm elections, Americans are most concerned not only about political promises but also about their everyday expenses. People assess the economy through their own family budgets, bills, prices in stores, and fuel costs. It is particularly telling that only 18% of respondents believe their families’ situation is better than it was two years ago. At the same time, the majority does not expect the economic situation to improve anytime soon.

Thus, the cost of living, inflation, and gas prices have become key issues for American voters. And it is precisely dissatisfaction with the economy that could influence their choice when voting for the new U.S. Congress. Fox News reports on this.

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