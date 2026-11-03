A U.S. federal appeals court has allowed the Donald Trump administration to resume requesting that states set aside ballots that federal authorities suspect may have been cast by non-citizens. The decision was made by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals by a 6-5 vote. However, the court did not require the states to comply with these requests and did not confirm that there were, in fact, non-citizens among the voters.

In the U.S., Donald Trump’s federal administration has been given the opportunity to once again ask state election authorities to set aside ballots that may have been cast by people without U.S. citizenship. The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued this ruling on Tuesday, according to SCOTUS Wire.

Six judges voted in favor of the decision, while five voted against it. The ruling overturned previous restrictions that had prevented the administration from continuing this practice. Federal officials can now once again ask state election officials to set aside ballots they deem potentially invalid. In addition, administration officials may warn local officials that intentionally counting such votes could allegedly lead to federal criminal prosecution.

However, there is an important caveat: states are not required to comply with these requests. The final decision rests with local election authorities. Furthermore, the order itself does not prove that specific ballots actually belong to individuals who are not U.S. citizens.

The court issued three rulings in 12 hours

This case was marked by rapid shifts in court rulings. Over the course of approximately 12 hours, the appeals court issued three separate orders regarding restrictions previously imposed by a lower-court judge. As a result, the court’s position changed several times. In addition to the ballot issue, the appeals court suspended requirements for the Trump administration to disclose certain information regarding search warrants and grand jury subpoenas. These pertain to investigations into individuals suspected of being ineligible to vote.

In the United States, a grand jury is a group of citizens that assists prosecutors in criminal investigations and determines whether there is sufficient evidence to bring formal charges. Therefore, the issue of access to information about such proceedings is important for the investigations and for protecting the rights of the people they may involve.

Five justices dissented

Five judges disagreed with the majority’s decision. Ninth Circuit Chief Judge Mary Murgia, appointed by President Barack Obama, warned of the risk of conflicting demands on election officials. According to her, the threat of federal criminal prosecution could put local officials in a difficult position. They risk being caught between the demands of federal authorities and the rules in effect in their states.

Another judge, Rupal Desai, appointed by President Joe Biden, highlighted the potential for confusion and the risk of voters being disenfranchised. In particular, erroneous assumptions about a person’s status could result in their ballot being disregarded. At the same time, Justices Eric Miller and Mark Bennett, both appointed by Donald Trump, acknowledged that the Justice Department’s legal interpretation might be unfounded. However, they emphasized that courts generally cannot prohibit the department from expressing its own interpretation of criminal law.

What This Ruling Changes

The appeals court’s ruling does not mean that ballots cast by non-citizens have already been identified or that they will automatically be excluded from the count. It merely allows federal officials to once again contact the states with relevant requests and warnings. At the same time, state election authorities will decide for themselves whether to respond to such requests. The court also did not determine that people whose ballots may be subject to review are in fact ineligible to vote.

Thus, the ruling paves the way for the Trump administration to resume this practice, but does not grant it the authority to independently compel states to set aside ballots. At the same time, critics of the ruling fear that the mere threat of criminal prosecution could put pressure on local election officials and jeopardize the votes of legitimate voters, according to Fox News.

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