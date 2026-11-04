High voter turnout is being reported in the U.S. during the midterm congressional elections. More than 50 million Americans voted before Election Day, and in a number of key states, polling places on Tuesday also saw significantly more voters than during previous midterm elections. At the same time, it is still difficult to say whether this turnout favors the Democrats or the Republicans.

The high level of voter engagement seen throughout the campaign continued on Election Day. On Tuesday, November 3, millions of people went to the polls to elect a new Congress and local officials. Even before Election Day, more than 50 million Americans had cast their ballots. That’s more than during the same period leading up to the midterm elections four years ago. Early voting was particularly high in nearly all states where there are competitive Senate races.

Whether the overall turnout will approach the record levels of previous election cycles will only become clear after polling stations close across the country. The highest number of votes in a midterm election was recorded in 2018, when more than 120 million Americans cast ballots. In 2022, the figure was slightly lower—about 112 million.

At the same time, the rise in early voting is changing the very landscape of voter turnout. More and more Americans are voting by mail or going to the polls before Election Day. Because of this, it’s becoming harder to compare just the number of people who voted on Tuesday with previous years.

Voters are turning out in greater numbers at polling places in key states

Particularly high turnout on Election Day was recorded in states where votes cast on Election Day itself traditionally account for a significant portion of the overall result. For example, in Ohio, the large counties of Franklin and Hamilton showed noticeably higher turnout than during the 2022 midterm elections. The number of votes cast there approached the levels seen in the 2024 presidential election. At the same time, presidential campaigns typically draw significantly more voters than midterm elections.

In Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a press conference on Tuesday that by the end of the day, the number of votes cast in person at polling places could reach approximately 1.4 million. This is slightly more than two years ago and roughly matches the level seen in the 2022 midterm elections.

High turnout was also expected in Texas. There, the Senate race has become one of the most expensive in the country, and the candidates’ contest has drawn significant attention from voters. In Harris County, one of the most populous in the state, about 180,000 people had voted as of 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This is slightly less than campaign organizers might have expected, but not too different from the figure for the 2024 presidential election. At that time, approximately 200,000 voters had cast their ballots by the same time. If the voting pace continues, the total number of votes in Texas could exceed 10 million. That would be more than in the two previous midterm elections.

Republicans Hold an Edge in Certain States

Despite the overall high turnout, in some states Republicans outpaced Democrats in the number of voters who turned out on Election Day itself. This difference was most pronounced in Florida. As of Tuesday, Republicans there were voting nearly twice as often as Democrats. Their lead was larger than in the election two years ago.

In Nevada, registered Republicans led Democrats by 12 percentage points. This is also a wider gap than the Republicans’ advantage on Election Day 2024. However, these figures do not necessarily mean that Republicans have more support overall. In both Florida and Nevada, the share of registered Republicans among early voters was lower this year than in 2024. At the same time, a significant portion of voters in both states traditionally cast their ballots before Election Day.

Therefore, one party’s lead among those who went to the polls on Tuesday may be due to the fact that its supporters were less active in early voting. On its own, this data does not reveal who voters cast their ballots for, nor does it provide a complete picture of support for the candidates.

Why high turnout is difficult to interpret as an advantage for one party

Analysts caution against drawing hasty conclusions based on preliminary figures. The number of ballots voters have already cast helps gauge overall turnout but does not reveal who they are voting for. Furthermore, a direct comparison of Election Day turnout with that of 2022 is not always accurate. In 2024, early voting surged in popularity in some states, particularly Georgia, Florida, and Texas. As a result, the number of people who went to the polls on Election Day itself decreased that year.

So, even if more people are turning out at polling places on Election Day this year than in 2022, that doesn’t necessarily mean that overall turnout is growing at the same rate. To get the full picture, early votes must also be taken into account. For now, the main conclusion is that Americans are actively participating in the election, and the competition in key states remains fierce. Whether this activity will translate into an advantage for the Democrats or the Republicans will become clear once the votes are counted. The New York Times reports on this.

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