In the state of Georgia, U.S., voters were warned about fraudulent text messages containing false information about changes to polling places. Some residents of Fulton County, the state’s most populous county, received such messages. Local authorities emphasized that they did not send these messages and urged people to verify the address of their polling place on their own.

The fake messages came to light on the day of the U.S. midterm congressional elections. Some residents of Fulton County began receiving text messages claiming that their polling places had been relocated. Local authorities responded to the situation and posted a warning on social media. County officials explained that these messages had nothing to do with them. “These text messages were not sent by Fulton County,” the administration emphasized.

Voters were urged not to trust unverified information and not to change their voting plans based solely on a text message they received. To find out exactly where their polling place is located, residents were advised to use the official Georgia state website, My Voter, or call 404-612-7020.

The warning came after reports of problems in Florida

The situation in Georgia drew attention amid other voting-related issues across the U.S. Earlier, Florida reported that nearly two dozen polling places had been relocated due to flooding.

However, in the case of Fulton County, this was not an official change in polling locations, but rather false text messages that could have misled voters. Authorities did not disclose who was behind the messages or how many people received them. A representative of Fulton County had not provided additional comments on the incident as of the time of publication.

Local authorities are urging voters to be vigilant about voting information and to verify it only through official sources. This is especially important on Election Day, when false messages about polling place addresses can prevent people from exercising their right to vote, according to CNN.

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