Democrats in the U.S. are hoping to regain control of the House of Representatives after the midterm elections. At the same time, the party fears that Republicans and President Donald Trump may try to influence the outcome in the final hours before voting ends. Democratic Campaign Committee Chair Susan DelBene named eight congressional districts that the party is monitoring particularly closely.

Susan DelBene, who heads the Democrats’ House Campaign Committee, said in an interview with CNN that she is confident of her party’s victory. According to her, the Democrats have a chance not only to regain a majority in the lower house of Congress but also to win enough seats to form a strong majority.

However, this optimism does not prevent the party from preparing for various scenarios. DelBene stated that Democrats do not rule out attempts by Republicans to influence the election at the last minute. “I am confident in our victory, but at the same time, I remain vigilant. I am convinced that we will regain control of the House of Representatives and have a strong majority to get things done. But I know that throughout this entire election cycle, Republicans have been trying to undermine the system,” she said.

Among the examples DelBene cited were redistricting in Texas, attempts to restrict mail-in voting, and the removal of eligible voters from the rolls. The politician spoke about this from the Democrats’ campaign headquarters in Washington. According to her, the party must be prepared for any turn of events. “We need to be cautious so that we’re ready for anything. And we are ready,” DelBene added.

Eight districts the Democrats are monitoring

DelBene declined to predict exactly how many seats the party might win based on the election results. She emphasized that Democrats are closely monitoring every race, not just the most high-profile contests. At the same time, she named several districts whose results could provide an initial indication of overall voter sentiment and the Democrats’ chances of victory. Among them are the following:

1. Kentucky’s 6th District. In the last presidential election, Donald Trump won here by a margin of 15 percentage points. DelBene believes that the result in this district could indicate how Democrats are performing in competitive regions across the country. If they manage to succeed in an area where Republicans have previously won decisively, it will be an important signal for the party.

2. North Carolina’s 11th District. Trump won here by a 10-percentage-point margin. However, during the current campaign, Republicans ultimately cut funding for the race in this district because they were unable to make significant headway against Democratic candidate Jamie Ajer.

3. Ohio’s 10th District. This district was not previously considered one of the Democrats’ key battlegrounds, but it is now among the competitive ones. Longtime Republican Congressman Mike Turner represents the district. DelBene called this district an excellent opportunity for Democrats to gain an additional seat in the House of Representatives.

4. Arizona’s 6th District. DelBene described it as a classic district with roughly equal support for both parties. Democrat Joanna Mendoza is running for the seat here, seeking to defeat incumbent Republican Congressman Juan Siskoman.

Four more districts could hold surprises for Republicans

Separately, the chair of the Democratic campaign committee drew attention to four districts where Republicans have attempted to redraw district boundaries to their advantage. However, according to DelBene’s assessment, this strategy could backfire and ultimately help the Democrats. The races in question are:

Texas’s 28th District , where Democrat Henry Cuellar represents the voters’ interests.

Ohio’s 9th District , where incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur is running for re-election.

Florida’s 14th District , represented by Democrat Kathy Castor.

North Carolina’s 1st District, where Democratic Congressman Don Davis serves.

Redistricting, known as gerrymandering, allows political forces to redraw electoral boundaries to improve their candidates’ chances. However, DelBene believes that in some cases, such changes could backfire on the Republicans.

Democrats Are Preparing to Fight for a Majority

For the Democratic Party, this election is of strategic importance. Regaining control of the House of Representatives would give the party greater opportunities to influence legislative decisions and keep the Trump administration in check. At the same time, even the party leadership’s confidence does not mean the outcome is a foregone conclusion. That is precisely why Democrats are closely monitoring competitive districts, particularly those where Republicans previously held an advantage.

According to DelBene, the results of the first races will help determine how successful the Democrats’ strategy has been and whether they can secure a majority in the lower chamber of Congress. CNN reports on this.

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