In two states that strongly supported Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, Democrats have unexpectedly taken the lead in the race for Senate seats. Polls in Ohio and Kansas show a slight lead for Democratic candidates. However, the margin between the rivals is often so narrow that both races are considered virtually tied heading into Election Day.

On the eve of the U.S. midterm elections, particular attention is focused on the Senate races in Ohio and Kansas. In these states, which are traditionally considered Republican strongholds, Democratic candidates hold a slight lead in most recent polls.

At the same time, it is too early to speak of a certain Democratic victory. In many polls, the gap between the candidates falls within the margin of error. Therefore, the actual results may differ significantly from the projections.

Ohio — Brown Leads Gasted

In Ohio, Democrat Sherrod Brown is seeking to return to the Senate, where he served from 2007 to 2025. His opponent is Republican John Gasted, who currently serves as a senator.

According to the latest polls, Brown holds a slight lead. A survey by The New York Times and Siena College, conducted from October 26 to November 1 among 717 likely voters, showed 49% support for Brown versus 44% for Gasted. That is a five-percentage-point difference, although the publication ultimately estimated the Democrat’s lead at six points. Other polls also showed Brown in the lead:

Survey 160 — 50% for Brown versus 46% for Gasted. The poll was conducted from October 27 to November 1 among 1,122 likely voters.

AtlasIntel — 51% to 44%. The survey included 1,801 respondents and was conducted from October 28 to November 1.

Research Co. — 45% for Brown and 44% for Gasted. The poll was conducted from October 30 to November 1 among 450 voters.

However, not all polls show the Democrat in the lead. A poll by Emerson College and Poll Vault, conducted October 31–November 1, gave Gasted 48% and Brown 46%. Another 4% supported Redpath, and 2% supported Levy.

There is another reason to be cautious about predictions favoring Brown. During his two previous Senate campaigns, his support in the polls was higher than it turned out to be in the actual election results. In 2024, the margin of error was approximately two percentage points, and in 2018, it was about five. Therefore, even a significant lead in individual polls does not yet guarantee Brown a victory.

Kansas — Democrat Catches Up to Incumbent Senator

An even more interesting situation has developed in Kansas. There, Democrat Adam Hamilton, a pastor at a large Protestant church, has managed to improve his standing in the race against incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall. Early in the campaign, Marshall was ahead of his opponent. However, since September, most published polls have shown Hamilton in the lead or roughly equal support for both candidates. The exception was a poll by InsiderAdvantage, which showed Marshall with a lead of just one percentage point.

After a long hiatus without any high-quality polling in the state, five polls were released at once in late October. All of them showed Hamilton leading the Republican, although the size of the lead varied.

Specifically, the CNN and SSRS poll gave the Democrat a four-percentage-point lead, the Emerson College poll showed a two-point lead, and the final survey by The New York Times and Siena College showed a five-point lead. Other results also indicated Hamilton’s lead:

Survey 160 — 50% for Hamilton versus 44% for Marshall. The poll was conducted from October 27 to November 1 among 1,267 likely voters.

AtlasIntel — 52% to 45%. The survey included 2,038 respondents and was conducted from October 28 to November 1.

YouGov — 50% to 49%. The poll was conducted from October 26 to 29 among 2,086 voters.

Emerson College — 50% for Hamilton and 47% for Marshall. Another 3% supported candidate Graham.

A poll by The Washington Post drew particular attention, showing Hamilton with a lead of as much as nine percentage points. However, the publication itself urged caution regarding this result.

The reason: differing levels of engagement among supporters of the two parties during the poll. Democrats were significantly more willing to answer pollsters’ questions than Republicans. This may indicate that Democrats are more motivated to turn out for the election. But there is another explanation: it has become more difficult to recruit Republican voters for polls, which may have led to an overestimation of Democratic support.

Why This Race Matters

Donald Trump won both Ohio and Kansas decisively in the 2024 presidential election—his lead in both states was more than 10 percentage points. Therefore, the Democrats’ lead in Senate polls has been one of the surprises of this year’s campaign. However, the poll results do not provide grounds for claiming a guaranteed victory for either candidate. According to the authors of an analysis in The New York Times, given the potential margin of error in midterm election polls, both races remain virtually tied.

That is precisely why the voting results in these states could serve as an important barometer of American sentiment. They will show whether the Democrats have indeed managed to strengthen their positions in regions where Republicans traditionally have strong support, and how accurate the pre-election predictions turned out to be. Fox News reports on this.

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