2026 U.S. Elections: Democrats Take Control of Congress; Trump Concedes Defeat

The U.S. Democratic Party scored significant victories in the November 3 midterm elections, strengthening its position in both houses of Congress. The election results dealt a serious blow to President Donald Trump amid voter dissatisfaction with the economic situation and the war with Iran.

Across the country, Democratic candidates won even in traditional Republican strongholds. According to preliminary projections, the Democrats will gain at least seven seats in the Senate and will also win in a number of House districts that Republicans had comfortably won in 2024.

Several U.S. media outlets have projected a Democratic victory in the House of Representatives. Meanwhile, Decision Desk HQ has predicted that the party will also gain control of the Senate.

The election results could mark the first significant check on Donald Trump’s power in Washington since his return to the White House. Democrats capitalized on voter dissatisfaction over the rising cost of living and economic challenges.

As Bloomberg notes, “the new Congress will undoubtedly investigate the activities of Trump, his administration, and his businesses, and will also slow down his legislative agenda.”

During the election campaign, Republican candidates tried to distance themselves from the president, whose approval ratings had fallen to record lows just weeks before the election. At the same time, Trump urged his supporters to vote as if he himself were running for office.

According to projections, Democrats will win Senate seats in Maine, Kansas, Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina, Iowa, and Ohio. To gain control of the Senate, they needed to win four more seats. At the time of this report, results had not yet been announced in Michigan, where Democrats are defending their seat.

In the race for the House of Representatives, Democrats won in Indiana, Iowa, Virginia, Texas, Nebraska, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and other states.

According to NBC News estimates, Democrats could win 255 seats in the House of Representatives, while Republicans could win 180.

The scale of the Republicans’ losses is also evident in the projected defeat of Richard Hudson, the party’s House campaign chairman, who, according to NBC News estimates, is set to lose his seat in North Carolina.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico is projected to defeat Republican Ken Paxton in a tight race for a Senate seat. This could make him the first Democrat in roughly three decades to win a statewide election.

The Associated Press also projects a victory for Adam Hamilton in Kansas. If the result is confirmed, it will mark the first time since 1932 that a Democrat has won a Senate seat from that state.

The Democrats secured another victory in the traditionally Republican state of South Carolina. Annie Andrews defeated Darlene Graham—the sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

The change in control of the House of Representatives, which will take effect on January 3, will deprive Donald Trump of the ability to pass bills with Republican support alone. At the same time, as Bloomberg notes, this will not necessarily mean significantly more active legislative work.

The president will still be able to exercise executive authority in the areas of trade, foreign policy, and immigration.

In an interview with Fox News following the announcement of the results, Trump stated that rising prices caused by the war with Iran were “partly” to blame for the Republicans’ defeat. At the same time, he defended the decision to start the conflict and said he does not plan to reshuffle his cabinet.

“Congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job. They’ve been waiting for this for 11 years, and they’ve finally achieved it. But I don’t consider this a blow to me,” Trump said.

The U.S. president watched the election results with members of his cabinet and advisors in the East Room of the White House. He also stated that he would “accept” the election results.

At the same time, Bloomberg notes that prior to the vote, Trump raised the issue of possible widespread fraud without providing any evidence.

The election results and the prospect of political gridlock in Washington caused S&P 500 futures to drop by 1.4%. Investors began to pull back from risky assets due to uncertainty about the future policies of the U.S. administration.

Stocks also fell amid fears that the Democrats’ increased influence in Congress would lead to stricter regulation of fast-growing sectors, particularly companies involved in the development of artificial intelligence.

At the same time, U.S. Treasury bonds found support amid expectations that a political stalemate could limit the passage of additional budget spending. Falling bond yields also put further pressure on the U.S. dollar.

Despite the Republicans’ significant advantage in campaign financing, the Democrats were able to win over voters. The results were also influenced by attempts to redraw electoral district boundaries in several Republican-led states to strengthen the positions of the party’s candidates.

The Democrats took similar steps; however, according to Bloomberg, the final configuration of the electoral districts still turned out to be more favorable to the Republicans.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

The Democrats won enough seats to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate in the midterm elections. Chinese social media users reacted to the results in different ways: some criticized the American political system, while others discussed how President Donald Trump’s continued political influence might affect Beijing’s interests.

In the U.S., according to a projection by Decision Desk HQ, Democrat Sam Forstag is winning the House of Representatives election in Montana’s 1st District. He is leading Republican candidate Aaron Flint in the race for the vacant seat.

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