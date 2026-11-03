2026 U.S. Elections: Detroit Expects Record Turnout in Midterm Elections — CNN

In Detroit, all 156 polling places opened without delays or problems. City officials expect about 45% of voters to cast their ballots. If this forecast holds true, it will be a record turnout for a midterm election in the city, and they plan to have the majority of the results tallied by 11:00 p.m.

Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey reported on the successful start of voting during a briefing. According to her, all 156 polling places began operations this morning. There were no issues with opening the polling places.

Winfrey also said that the city expects a 45% voter turnout. For Detroit, this could be the highest turnout ever recorded in a congressional midterm election. Thus, this year’s election could set a new record for voter turnout in the city.

Representatives from the Department of Justice are monitoring the election

There are also 26 observers from the U.S. Department of Justice working in Detroit. They are paired up and stationed at separate polling places in different parts of the city. In addition, representatives from Congress are monitoring the process, though their exact number was not disclosed during the briefing.

According to Winfrey, there are slightly more observers this time than during previous elections. At the same time, their presence has not caused any difficulties. As of the briefing, there had been no reports of problems at the polling stations.

When Will the Results Be Announced?

The city’s election department has already announced a preliminary schedule for vote counting. The department’s chief operating officer, Daniel Baxter, said that by 11:00 p.m. local time, they expect to have the bulk of the results—approximately 90–95% of all votes.

Baxter called this volume the “lion’s share” of the votes cast in Detroit. This means that by late evening, the city may have a nearly complete picture of how its residents voted. However, the count will not end there. After 8:00 p.m., election commissions will continue to process mail-in ballots that voters manage to return by the deadline. These votes will be among those that still need to be counted after the preliminary results are released.

The vote count in Detroit is expected to be fully completed by approximately 4:00 a.m. Thus, the preliminary figures are expected to be available this evening, while the final results will be announced overnight. CNN reports this.

In Florida, voting locations in seven counties have been changed due to widespread flooding. Voters are being directed to temporary polling places so they can cast their ballots in the U.S. congressional special election. State Governor Ron DeSantis authorized the relocation of polling places after declaring a state of emergency in several districts.

Democrats in the U.S. hope to regain control of the House of Representatives after the midterm elections. At the same time, the party fears that Republicans and President Donald Trump may try to influence the outcome in the final hours before voting ends. Democratic Campaign Committee Chair Susan DelBene named eight congressional districts that the party is monitoring particularly closely.

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