In the U.S., the number of ballots cast before the midterm election has already exceeded the total number of early votes cast in 2022. According to the latest estimates, more than 58.5 million Americans have already cast their ballots early. And this is not yet the final figure: data from several states is incomplete, and some mail-in ballots are still coming in.

On the day of the U.S. midterm elections, preliminary results are being tallied for voting that took place before November 3. According to the data collected, more than 58.5 million people have already voted early. These statistics were compiled by CNN, the Associated Press, and the company Catalist. They gathered information from 47 states and the District of Columbia. Catalist specializes in data collection and analysis, specifically helping the Democratic Party, researchers, and civic organizations track voter turnout among Americans.

The current figure already exceeds the number of early ballots cast in the 2022 midterm elections by more than one million. In other words, even before the end of Election Day, Americans have surpassed the previous record.

The final total could be significantly higher

At the same time, these figures do not yet reflect the full picture. The statistics do not cover all states: for some, data is missing or has been received only partially. In addition, millions of mail-in ballots—which voters can return on Election Day itself or in the days following—have not yet been included in the count. That is why the number of early voters will continue to rise. The final figures will become clearer once election commissions receive and count all ballots submitted by the deadline.

Thus, the 2026 midterm elections have already surpassed the 2022 figure in terms of the number of votes cast before Election Day. However, it is still too early to speak about the final turnout figures: preliminary counts do not yet include all mail-in ballots and data from some states. CNN reports this.

In Detroit, all 156 polling places opened without delays or problems. City officials expect about 45% of voters to cast their ballots. If this forecast holds true, it will be a record turnout for a midterm election in the city, and they plan to have the majority of the results tallied by 11:00 p.m.

In Florida, voting locations in seven counties were changed due to widespread flooding. Voters are being directed to temporary polling stations so they can cast their ballots in the U.S. congressional midterm elections. State Governor Ron DeSantis authorized the relocation of polling places after declaring a state of emergency in several districts.

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