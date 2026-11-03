2026 U.S. Elections: Fake bots targeted candidates in five U.S. states — The NYT

Researchers have uncovered networks of fake accounts that attempted to influence discussions about candidates during the U.S. midterm elections. These profiles actively shared posts and comments about the races in five states—Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, and Ohio. According to the researchers’ estimates, approximately one in nine posts about the six election campaigns may have been linked to inauthentic accounts.

Cyabra, a company specializing in social media monitoring, reported on the networks it identified. Its researchers analyzed user activity from August 31 to October 19. They found signs of coordinated activity by fake profiles surrounding several key election races. The study covered six campaigns in Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, and Ohio. The experts examined discussions on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. In total, they analyzed approximately 274,000 posts and 168,000 accounts.

According to Cyabra’s estimates, roughly one in nine posts about each of the races studied showed signs of inauthentic activity. Of all the profiles examined, researchers classified about 19,300 as fake or coordinated accounts.

Bots targeted candidates from both parties

In the gubernatorial races in Georgia and Ohio, as well as in the Senate races in Kansas and Maine, fake accounts spread negative messages about candidates from both the Republican and Democratic parties. This activity was particularly noticeable in Georgia. There, bots accounted for one in every four replies to posts by gubernatorial candidates—Republican Rick Jackson and Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms. Jackson is a billionaire and entrepreneur, while Bottoms previously served as mayor of Atlanta.

The researchers focused not only on the number of posts but also on how they appeared. According to Cyabra Vice President Keith E. Noble, real users may also automate their accounts or post very actively on certain topics. But they do not try to hide their identities.

In contrast, fake profiles often give the impression that they are run by ordinary local residents. To detect such networks, the company uses artificial intelligence tools and analyzes hundreds of indicators of possible coordination. These include the simultaneous posting of a large number of messages, activity surrounding debates and other important events, mass commenting on news stories, the date accounts were created, and the repetition of identical talking points across different profiles.

One account posted nearly 11,000 posts

The researchers cited a specific example from Kansas, where Democrat Adam Hamilton and incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall are vying for a Senate seat. Hamilton heads the state’s largest church. During this election campaign, Cyabra identified a profile that did not exist prior to April. After it was created, it posted nearly 11,000 messages. At times, the account posted up to 50 messages a day, often at the exact same time.

According to Noble, such campaigns may not be driven solely by automated programs. Some of the fake profiles are run by real people who impersonate others and try to create the illusion of support for a particular position. “This story is much broader than just artificial intelligence or automated models. There are so-called fake personas—managed profiles behind which people hide, pretending to be your neighbors. Real people with their own agendas are behind this inauthentic activity,” he explained.

To what extent can bots influence elections?

At the same time, researchers have not determined exactly where these networks originate or whether they influenced the course of election campaigns. There is also no evidence that such activity changed voters’ decisions or the results of the vote. Cyabra noted that real users still accounted for 99.8% of all views on social network X. In other words, despite the noticeable activity of fake profiles, the majority of the platform’s audience interacted with real accounts.

However, the problem is not limited to these five states. Other researchers have also found evidence of manipulation using bots in California, Texas, and other regions. According to Noble, false messages gradually create a distorted picture of what voters actually think. They clutter the information space, increase confusion, and can fuel public discontent.

The proliferation of accessible artificial intelligence tools, according to the expert, will only make it easier to launch such campaigns. Now it is possible to create fake profiles, draft posts for them, and spread identical messages much more quickly. “The system has not yet developed protective mechanisms against this phenomenon. We need a different approach to protection, one that we’ll have to develop in this new era. Such campaigns with inauthentic messages seem set to become a permanent part of electoral processes,” Noble emphasized.

Thus, the study points to a new challenge for U.S. election campaigns: fake accounts can not only spread individual false messages but also create the widespread impression that a certain position has significantly more support than it actually does. At the same time, there is currently no data confirming that the identified networks influenced the results of the current election. The New York Times reports on this.

In Detroit, all 156 polling stations opened without delays or problems. City officials expect about 45% of voters to turn out. If this forecast holds true, it will be a record turnout for a midterm election in the city, and they plan to have the majority of the results tallied by 11:00 p.m.

Ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta have stepped up measures against disinformation generated using artificial intelligence. The companies have opened special centers where specialists monitor around the clock for attempts to use their tools to spread misinformation, manipulate public opinion, and interfere in the electoral process. This time, the threats are significantly broader than during the 2024 presidential election: they include not only false text but also doctored images, videos, and cyberattacks.



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