Political organizations linked to U.S. President Donald Trump spent at least $384 million on the 2026 midterm elections. About $374 million of that amount came from super PACs supporting Trump and the Republicans. Another $10.5 million was contributed by a nonprofit organization linked to the president.

The total spending by political action supercommittees linked to Donald Trump on the U.S. midterm elections amounts to approximately $374 million. This figure was derived from an analysis of reports filed with the U.S. Federal Election Commission. These are the so-called Super PACs (Super Political Action Committees). These are organizations that can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money to support or oppose political candidates. At the same time, they are not allowed to directly coordinate their spending with campaign headquarters.

Entities linked to Trump directed the largest sums toward several competitive races for the U.S. Senate. In particular, about $38 million was spent on the election campaign in Texas. Another $36 million went to support candidates in Michigan, and $29 million in Ohio. However, the super PACs’ expenditures do not represent the full amount that the president’s political network has directed toward the elections. The non-profit organization Securing American Greatness, which is linked to Trump, also transferred $10.5 million to other super PACs. These donations are recorded in reports as of October 14.

If these funds are added to the super PACs’ expenditures, the total amount of campaign financing from Trump’s organizations amounts to at least $384 million. The president himself had previously cited an even higher figure. Last month, Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social that he would spend more than $400 million supporting candidates by Election Day. “I have spent or will spend more than $400 million by Election Day,” he stated.

According to the reports, confirmed expenditures by Trump-affiliated entities have already exceeded $380 million. At the same time, the final amount may differ from this estimate, as the data cited covers super PAC reports and donations to Securing American Greatness only as of October 14. The New York Times reports on this.

In Maine, a record turnout is expected for the U.S. midterm congressional elections. According to Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, 65–70% of eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots. More than a third of registered voters have already taken advantage of early voting.

In the U.S., the number of ballots cast before the midterm election has already exceeded the total number of early votes cast in 2022. According to the latest estimates, more than 58.5 million Americans have already cast their ballots early. And this is not yet the final figure: data from several states is incomplete, and some mail-in ballots are still coming in.

In Detroit, all 156 polling places opened without delays or problems. City officials expect about 45% of voters to cast their ballots. If this forecast holds true, it will be a record turnout for a midterm election in the city, and they plan to have the majority of the results tallied by 11:00 p.m.

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