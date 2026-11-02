In the U.S. midterm elections, which take place on November 3, Americans vote not only for members of Congress. At the polls, they’ll also elect one-third of the Senate, and in 36 states, governors. We’ll explain below what powers these officials have and why the race for their seats matters to the entire country.

Exactly what appears on the ballot depends on the state where the voter lives. At the federal level, Americans elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives and a portion of the Senate. In addition, some states hold elections for local officials at the same time. These elections are of great importance, as their results will determine which party controls Congress, as well as who will make decisions at the state level.

House of Representatives

The House of Representatives is one of the two chambers of the U.S. Congress. It consists of 435 members, who are also known as congressmen and congresswomen. The number of representatives from each state depends on its population: the more people who live there, the more seats the state has in the House. Together with the Senate, the House of Representatives forms Congress—the legislative branch of the United States. Congress has the authority to pass federal laws and declare war.

Elections to the House of Representatives are held every two years. Therefore, in these midterm elections, Americans re-elect all 435 seats. Members of the House can propose bills and resolutions, introduce amendments to laws, and initiate impeachment proceedings against federal officials. Control of the House of Representatives is of great importance to both of the United States’ major parties—the Republican and Democratic parties. The party that wins a majority will have greater opportunities to influence the agenda and advance its own legislative initiatives.

According to the House of Representatives Press Gallery, at the time of publication, the House consisted of 218 Republicans, 214 Democrats, and one independent representative. Two seats remained vacant.

Senate

In this election, Americans are also determining the composition of part of the Senate. Of the 100 seats in the upper chamber of Congress, 35 are up for election. This is slightly more than one-third of the Senate. Each state has two senators, regardless of population. They are elected to six-year terms, and elections are held so that approximately one-third of the Senate seats are up for election every two years. This system prevents the entire Senate from being up for re-election at the same time.

According to the data provided, the Senate currently has 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and two independent senators. The Senate has certain powers that the House of Representatives does not have. In particular, it confirms appointments made by the U.S. president. This applies, for example, to nominees for high-level government positions. The Senate also ratifies international treaties.

There are exceptions: the approval of the vice president and treaties related to foreign trade also require the consent of the House of Representatives. Furthermore, it is the Senate that hears impeachment cases against federal officials after the House of Representatives brings charges. Thus, control of the Senate influences not only the passage of laws but also who the president can appoint to key government positions and which international agreements will receive support.

Governors

In addition to federal offices, on November 3, Americans will elect governors in 36 states. These are the heads of the executive branch at the state level. The National Governors Association refers to them as the chief executive officers of the country’s states and territories.

Governors are responsible for enforcing laws and implementing state programs at the local level. They can appoint state officials, approve the state budget, and coordinate responses to emergencies and natural disasters. In addition, governors represent the interests of their states in dealings with the federal government. At the same time, governors’ powers vary across the country. The scope of their authority depends on the constitution of the specific state, local legislation, and established political practices.

Governors are typically elected to a four-year term. New Hampshire and Vermont are exceptions: in those states, the term lasts only two years. Governor elections are important because these officials make many decisions that directly affect the daily lives of state residents. These include, in particular, local budgets, the operation of state agencies, emergency response, and law enforcement.

Why These Elections Matter

Midterm elections in the U.S. determine more than just the composition of Congress. They also indicate which political party will wield greater influence at the federal level and in individual states. The election results could shift the balance of power in the House of Representatives and the Senate. This will affect how easily the presidential administration can advance its legislative initiatives, confirm appointments, and implement its policy agenda.

At the same time, gubernatorial elections will determine the heads of the executive branch in 36 states. Therefore, for Americans, these races matter on several levels—from federal policy to decisions made directly in their own states. CNN reports on this.

Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Party candidate for the U.S. Senate from Michigan, raised $2.4 million in a single day—on Sunday, November 1. This result set a record for his campaign. The surge in donations came after Democratic Congresswoman Hayley Stevens unexpectedly endorsed his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers.

Ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, states are preparing not only poll workers but also lawyers who must respond quickly to any potential interference by federal authorities. Some officials have already prepared templates for lawsuits in case federal agents appear at polling stations or attempt to seize ballots and election equipment. At the same time, local authorities are trying not to alarm voters and assure them that there is currently no evidence of plans to disrupt the voting.

Ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, local authorities are preparing polling station staff for possible interference by federal agents, particularly ICE immigration officers. States are rehearsing procedures in case armed law enforcement officers appear or attempts are made to seize ballots or election equipment. The presence of observers from the U.S. Department of Justice is a particular cause for concern, and local authorities are attempting to strictly limit their powers.

Ahead of the U.S. midterm congressional elections, local authorities are preparing not only for routine organizational challenges but also for potential interference by the federal government. Officials fear that the Donald Trump administration and its allies may try to influence the voting, the counting of ballots, or the announcement of results.

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