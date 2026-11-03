In California, voters are set to decide the fate of a new tax on billionaires. The initiative calls for a one-time 5% levy on individuals with assets worth more than one billion dollars. Supporters expect to raise about $100 billion to fund healthcare, education, and food assistance, but critics warn that the new tax could cause the state to lose wealthy residents and a portion of its future revenue.

In the U.S. midterm elections, California residents are voting on more than just political candidates. One of the key issues on the ballot is an initiative that could significantly alter the state’s tax policy and impact its economy. This is Proposition 40—a legislative proposal that would impose a one-time wealth tax on billionaires. If approved by voters, individuals and trusts with assets exceeding one billion dollars would have to pay 5% of the value of their assets.

The funds raised are planned to be directed toward public health programs, public education, and food assistance. Supporters of the initiative believe this will help secure significant resources to fund California’s social needs.

What Assets Will Be Subject to the New Tax

The tax will apply to various types of assets. These include business interests, securities, works of art, collectibles, and intellectual property. However, not all assets will be subject to the new rules. In particular, real estate, pensions, and certain types of retirement accounts are planned to be exempt from taxation.

Taxpayers will be allowed to pay the tax over a five-year period. This means that asset owners will not have to pay the entire amount at once—it can be spread out over several payments. The proposed effective date of the new rules is a particular cause for concern. According to the draft, the tax will be retroactive and will apply to anyone who was a California resident as of January 1, 2026. This means that moving away later will not necessarily exempt a person from paying the tax.

Wealthy entrepreneurs are already considering a move

The very prospect of such a tax has already influenced the decisions of some well-known billionaires. According to Fox Business, some wealthy entrepreneurs have begun leaving California or relocating their businesses out of the state. Among those whose names have been mentioned in connection with a possible move are Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

Billionaire Max Levchin—co-founder of the financial company Affirm Holdings—has also spoken about a possible departure. On Monday, he told Bloomberg that he would most likely leave California if voters approve the new tax.

At the same time, Levchin emphasized that he likes the state and considers it very beautiful. However, he strongly disagrees with the very idea of taxing assets. “I love California. I think it’s beautiful. But the idea that society is willing to accept the de facto confiscation of assets simply because they’re so badly needed—that, in my opinion, is absolutely wrong,” the entrepreneur said.

Will the tax really bring in $100 billion for the state?

Supporters of the initiative expect to raise about $100 billion. According to their estimates, as of mid-2026, the total value of assets held by billionaires residing in California was approximately $2.3 trillion. It is this wealth that is to serve as the basis for calculating future revenue. Supporters of the tax believe that a one-time levy on the wealthiest residents will help secure additional funding for important state programs.

However, economists and opponents of the initiative doubt that the state will be able to collect the expected amount. They point to the risk that billionaires will begin moving out en masse, relocating their companies, and changing the jurisdiction where their assets are registered. A recent analysis reported by Fox Business points to potential long-term losses for California’s tax system. Under this scenario, the reduction in the tax base could prove so significant that, over time, it would offset the initial revenue from the new levy.

Voters are thus faced with a difficult question: Is it worth imposing a high wealth tax on the richest to generate additional funds for social programs if this could force some large businesses and wealthy residents to leave the state? The outcome of the vote will determine whether California will become a model for such taxation or abandon the idea due to the risks to its own economy. Fox News reports on this.

Economic problems, high gas prices, and immigration policy were among the main reasons why Michigan residents turned out to vote in the U.S. midterm elections. Two voters from the town of Macomb, near Detroit, told CNN that they are dissatisfied with the situation in the country and hope for significant changes after the election.

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Midterm congressional elections have begun in the U.S. Democrats hope to gain control of both chambers—the House of Representatives and the Senate—while Republicans are trying to hold onto their seats. Voting has already begun in several states, but it has not been without problems at polling places, inclement weather, and heightened attention to the security of the electoral process.

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