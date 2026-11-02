Ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, local authorities are preparing polling station workers for possible interference by federal agents, particularly ICE immigration officers. States are rehearsing procedures in case armed law enforcement officers appear or attempt to seize ballots or election equipment. The presence of observers from the U.S. Department of Justice is a particular cause for concern, and local authorities are attempting to clearly limit their powers.

In various U.S. states, election commissions are conducting training for polling station staff and coordinating with local police. They are preparing for situations in which U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers or other federal agents might arrive at polling places. In Wisconsin, the election commission has recommended that polling place supervisors notify municipal officials of the arrival of federal agents, verify their identification and warrants, and document all interactions with them. In addition, they are advised to keep agents outside the polling places whenever possible.

Similar guidelines have been implemented in Cherokee County, Georgia. There, a Republican Party representative oversees election matters. Additional training for polling station staff was organized after the state election board—in a state where the majority supports Trump—asked the administration to investigate the operation of Georgia’s election systems.

In Arlington County, Virginia, local authorities even filed a lawsuit to prevent armed federal agents from entering polling places. In Arizona, the civil rights organization LUCHA trained observers to watch for the possible appearance of immigration officials. In Minnesota, officials have been reassuring voters for several months that polling places are safe, and local authorities are prepared to respond if ICE agents show up there. These measures were stepped up following a large-scale immigration raid in Minneapolis earlier this year.

States are preparing for the possible seizure of ballots

One scenario that local officials are preparing for involves federal agents arriving with a demand to seize ballots or election equipment. In Boulder County, Colorado, election officials underwent training. They were shown what federal warrants look like and how to verify the legality of agents’ demands. Officials were also advised to coordinate their course of action in advance with the county’s legal department.

Other counties in Colorado have focused on documentation. There, they are strengthening the tracking and monitoring of ballot movements so that, in the event of a seizure, it can be precisely determined exactly what was taken and where it was sent. “I think this is uncharted territory for almost everyone. That’s why we’ve provided recommendations to ensure that staff always act in accordance with the law,” Boulder County Clerk Molly Fitzpatrick told CNN.

In Georgia, concerns stem from the events in January, when the FBI raided the Fulton County election center. At that time, agents seized hundreds of boxes containing ballots and documents related to the 2020 presidential election. County Board Chair Robb Pitts said he still does not know where the seized materials are and is trying to secure their return. He fears that a similar situation could recur on Election Day itself. “The worst-case scenario: on Election Day, even before the votes are counted, they come in, seize the ballots, and take them away. What are we supposed to do then? People say that’s impossible. But I’ve come to realize that with this administration, the impossible can always become possible. Still, we’re ready,” Pitts told CNN.

U.S. Department of Justice Sends Over a Thousand Observers

Another source of tension is the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision to send over a thousand observers to all 50 states. These are federal lawyers, not law enforcement officers. Their authority is limited: they are to monitor the electoral process and document potential violations for further investigation or legal proceedings. However, local election officials fear that the Department of Justice, which has changed under the Trump administration, may try to exceed these powers.

Some states have already restricted federal observers’ access to polling places themselves. Among them are Minnesota and Wyoming. In Wyoming, Republican Party officials accused two observers of overstepping their authority during the August primaries. According to them, the observers attempted to question voters and polling station staff, as well as inspect voting machines.

Colorado offered federal observers access to polling places under certain conditions. Specifically, they were to be accompanied by a representative from the state secretary’s office. The Department of Justice rejected this proposal and decided to keep its representatives outside the polling places. Minnesota took a different approach: the state is sending its own observers to monitor the work of their federal counterparts. In effect, local authorities have decided to oversee those who are supposed to be observing the election.

Officials Question the Purpose of Federal Oversight

The U.S. administration states that Department of Justice observers will not interfere with voting. They emphasize that such representatives have long been involved in election monitoring across the country. Their task is to document potential issues that could later serve as grounds for audits or challenges to the results. However, not all local officials trust this explanation. Barb Byram, Ingham County Clerk in Michigan, told CNN that she has held this position since 2013 but had never seen federal observers in her county until this year.

During the August primaries, their presence aroused her suspicion. According to Byram, the Department of Justice justified the need for oversight by citing allegedly long lines and voting irregularities in the county. However, as the official noted, these claims were not true. “They didn’t see anything unusual. So why are they coming back? I think they’re coming back to further cast doubt on the integrity of our elections,” Bayram said.

As a result, states are preparing for various scenarios—ranging from the presence of ICE agents at polling places to the possible seizure of ballots and disputes over the authority of federal observers. Local authorities emphasize that they want to ensure unimpeded voting and maintain control over election materials and vote counting, according to CNN.

Ahead of the U.S. midterm congressional elections, local authorities are preparing not only for routine logistical challenges but also for potential interference by the federal government. Officials fear that the Donald Trump administration and its allies may attempt to influence the voting, the counting of ballots, or the announcement of results.

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