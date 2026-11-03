In Maine, unknown individuals vandalized Republican Senator Susan Collins’s office for the second time in about a month. This time, the words “Blood on her hands” were painted in red on the sidewalk near the building. The senator’s staff believes this is an attempt to intimidate her and her staff amid a tense election campaign.

The incident occurred on the evening before the U.S. midterm elections. Collins’ office is located in Biddford, near Portland. The senator’s aides reported the damage, and her spokesperson provided photographs from the scene. The photos show a message written in red paint on the sidewalk in front of the office: “Blood on her hands.” The statement does not specify who left the message or under what circumstances it was written.

This is not the first such incident. About a month ago, the senator’s office in Biddeford was also attacked. At that time, the details of the incident did not become a central issue in the election campaign, but this new incident has once again drawn attention to the security of Collins’s team.

The senator’s team called the incident an attempt at intimidation

The senator’s chief of staff, Katie Brown, issued a statement following the incident. She described what happened as an attempt to pressure Collins and her staff. “This is an attempt to intimidate the senator and her team. It’s alarming, but it won’t work,” Brown said.

Susan Collins is a Republican who represents the state of Maine in the U.S. Senate. She is currently in the midst of a tough re-election campaign against Democratic candidate Troy Jackson.

Why immigration policy has taken center stage

The city of Biddford has previously been in the spotlight due to a high-profile incident related to U.S. immigration policy. In July, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed an immigrant there. This incident has become one of the topics of discussion in the current race for the Senate seat.

The issue of immigration has become a key focus of the campaigns of Collins and her opponent, Troy Jackson. Therefore, the graffiti near the senator’s office appeared amid heated political debates in the state. At the same time, there is currently no confirmation of who exactly left the graffiti or whether the attack is directly linked to the election campaign. Collins’s team views the incident as an act of intimidation, but the attackers’ motives have yet to be determined, according to The New York Times.

Researchers have uncovered networks of fake accounts that attempted to influence discussions about candidates during the U.S. midterm elections. These profiles actively shared posts and comments about the races in five states—Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, and Ohio. According to the researchers’ estimates, approximately one in nine posts about the six election campaigns may have been linked to inauthentic accounts.

Ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta stepped up measures against disinformation generated using artificial intelligence. The companies have opened special centers where specialists monitor around the clock for attempts to use their tools to spread misinformation, manipulate public opinion, and interfere in the electoral process. This time, the threats are significantly broader than during the 2024 presidential election: they include not only false text but also doctored images, videos, and cyberattacks.



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