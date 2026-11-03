Ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta have stepped up their efforts to combat disinformation generated using artificial intelligence. The companies have opened special centers where experts monitor around the clock for attempts to use their tools to spread misinformation, manipulate public opinion, and interfere in the electoral process. This time, the threats are much broader than during the 2024 presidential election: they include not only false text but also doctored images, videos, and cyberattacks.

Tech companies are preparing for possible attempts to influence the results of the U.S. election using artificial intelligence. To this end, OpenAI has set up a special operations center at one of its offices in San Francisco. A team of more than a dozen people works in shifts to prevent ChatGPT from being used to spread election disinformation.

This year’s operation is significantly larger in scale than the company’s efforts ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Back then, AI tools were less powerful, and ChatGPT’s audience was about one-fifth of what it is today, which stands at one billion users. “In 2024, text was the most prevalent technology at the time. Now we’re monitoring more than just text,” explained Josh Lawson, OpenAI’s head of civic and strategic risks. He leads the operations center.

Now, experts must take into account a much wider range of potential threats. These include deepfakes, cyberattacks, and influence campaigns that can be organized by both foreign governments and domestic groups. With just a few prompts to an AI, attackers can create convincing fake content and prepare it for distribution on social media.

Anthropic has also opened a special center

OpenAI isn’t the only company that has stepped up its defenses ahead of the election. Anthropic, the developer of the Claude chatbot, has established its own operations center for the first time. To do so, the company assembled teams of analysts in San Francisco, New York, and Washington, D.C. Google and Meta have also announced enhanced measures against attempts to use their AI tools to undermine trust in the democratic process.

The need for such measures is growing as AI becomes more widespread on the internet and in political life. At the same time, companies are regularly criticized for not doing enough to combat harmful content. A study by the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law found that the most popular chatbots generally refuse to endorse election-related conspiracy theories.

However, there is another problem. Researchers found that these same tools regularly generate text, images, and videos that can be used to sow doubt about the integrity of the voting process. In other words, a chatbot may refuse to confirm an election conspiracy theory, but its content-generation capabilities can still be used as a tool for manipulation.

Why Companies Are Returning to Stricter Controls

The creation of these special centers is reminiscent of a move Meta made ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. At that time, the company opened a similar task force following the scandal surrounding Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election via Facebook.

However, Meta and other social media platforms later downsized the teams responsible for user safety and combating disinformation. Attention to content that could influence the electoral process also waned. The company faced pressure from Republicans and, after 2025, from the Donald Trump administration as well. They accused the platforms of censoring conservative views.

The downsizing of these teams coincided with the rapid development of artificial intelligence. This heightened experts’ concerns: it had become significantly easier to create plausible disinformation and launch large-scale influence campaigns. At the same time, the Trump administration scaled back government teams that had previously been tasked with countering attempts to interfere in elections. Lauren Protenis, a former U.S. government official who served on the National Security Council under President Joe Biden, addressing issues of foreign malign influence, believes the danger has not gone away. “It would be foolish to think that this threat has disappeared, and technology is not making it more powerful and persuasive,” she noted.

How OpenAI Monitors Attempts at Interference

OpenAI’s dedicated center began operations last Thursday. It has recruited staff specifically tasked with monitoring potential attempts to misuse ChatGPT. The core team is based in San Francisco, with an additional center operating in Washington, D.C. In total, dozens of people are involved in this effort. Specialists review ChatGPT requests that the automated system flags as potentially dangerous. Specifically, this includes attempts to create false texts or images related to elections.

One possible scenario is using the chatbot to orchestrate an entire influence campaign. For example, attackers might ask the AI to generate posts about alleged widespread fraud or ballot stuffing. Such content could then be spread on social media through fake accounts. If OpenAI detects coordinated malicious activity targeting a specific platform, the company notifies that platform’s representatives. In this way, it attempts to stop the spread of misinformation before it reaches a wide audience.

The company has previously reported attempts by Russia, China, and Iran to use ChatGPT for foreign disinformation campaigns. Specifically, last month OpenAI announced that it had shut down two such campaigns. However, the company has not yet disclosed any specific instances of ChatGPT being used to interfere in the current midterm elections.

OpenAI’s chief investigator, Ben Nimmo, explained that the team’s task is to detect such operations before they begin to spread actively. “We’re trying to detect operations before they have a chance to gain momentum,” he said. Thus, during this election cycle, tech companies are trying to respond not only to already-published disinformation but also to attempts to create it using artificial intelligence. Particular attention is being paid to content that could undermine Americans’ confidence in the election results, according to The New York Times.

In Detroit, all 156 polling places opened without delays or problems. City officials expect about 45% of voters to cast their ballots. If this forecast holds true, it will be a record turnout for a midterm election in the city, and they plan to have the majority of the results tallied by 11:00 p.m.

In Florida, voting locations in seven counties were changed due to widespread flooding. Voters are being directed to temporary polling stations so they can cast their ballots in the U.S. congressional midterm elections. State Governor Ron DeSantis authorized the relocation of polling places after declaring a state of emergency in several districts.

Democrats in the U.S. hope to regain control of the House of Representatives after the midterm elections. At the same time, the party fears that Republicans and President Donald Trump may try to influence the outcome in the final hours before voting ends. Democratic Campaign Committee Chair Susan DelBene named eight congressional districts that the party is monitoring particularly closely.







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