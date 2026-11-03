The first results from the U.S. midterm elections will begin to come in as early as 1:00 a.m. on November 4, Kyiv time. Voting will first close in Indiana and Kentucky, and over the next few hours, polling places will close in other states. In most parts of the country, voting will end by 4:00 a.m., with Alaska being the last to close its polls at 8:00 a.m. Kyiv time.

The first election results will begin to come in at 1:00 a.m. on the night of November 4, Kyiv time. That is when polling stations will close in Indiana and Kentucky. At 2:00 a.m., voting will end in a number of other states. Results will start coming in most actively after 3:00 a.m., when even more polling stations close.

By 4:00 a.m. Kyiv time, voting will have ended in most U.S. states. At the same time, vote counting and the announcement of results will continue after that. Alaska will be the last to finish voting. Its polling stations will close at 8:00 a.m. on November 4, Kyiv time. The New York Times reports this.

Political organizations linked to U.S. President Donald Trump have spent at least $384 million on the 2026 midterm elections. About $374 million of that amount came from super PACs supporting Trump and the Republicans. Another $10.5 million was contributed by a nonprofit organization linked to the president.

In Maine, a record turnout is expected for the U.S. congressional midterm elections. According to Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, 65–70% of eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots. More than a third of registered voters have already taken advantage of early voting.

In the U.S., the number of ballots cast before the midterm election has already exceeded the total number of early votes cast in 2022. According to the latest estimates, more than 58.5 million Americans have already cast their ballots early. And this is not yet the final figure: data from several states is incomplete, and some mail-in ballots are still coming in.

Read us on