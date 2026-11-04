In the U.S., supporters of the Democratic Party began celebrating the results of the midterm elections held on November 3, 2026. Following reports of successes by Democratic candidates, Americans gathered for celebratory events, anticipating possible shifts in the political balance in Washington.

Particular attention was drawn to the voting results in competitive states, where candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties were vying for seats in the Senate and the House of Representatives. The results of these races will determine which political party will control the U.S. Congress for the next two years.

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For Democratic supporters, the election presented an opportunity to shift the balance of power in the federal government after two years of Donald Trump’s presidency. If the Republicans were to lose their congressional majority, it could significantly complicate the White House’s ability to pass legislation.

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At the same time, it is important to distinguish between preliminary election results, projections of winners in individual districts, and the final distribution of seats in Congress. The fact that Democratic Party supporters are celebrating does not yet mean that the party’s victory in both chambers has been officially confirmed.

The U.S. Democratic Party scored significant victories in the November 3 midterm elections, strengthening its position in both chambers of Congress. The election results dealt a serious blow to President Donald Trump amid voter dissatisfaction with the economic situation and the war with Iran.

The Democrats won enough seats to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections. Chinese social media users reacted to the results in different ways: some criticized the American political system, while others discussed how President Donald Trump’s continued political influence might affect Beijing’s interests.

In the U.S., according to a projection by Decision Desk HQ, Democrat Sam Forstag is winning the House of Representatives election in Montana’s 1st District. He is leading Republican candidate Aaron Flint in the race for the vacant seat.

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