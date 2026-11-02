2026 U.S. Elections: Trump Is Preparing a Plan to Govern the U.S. Without Congress in the Event of a Democratic Victory

U.S. President Donald Trump’s team is developing a plan of action in case the Democrats win the midterm elections on November 3. It calls for governing the country without Congress.

According to a White House spokesperson and two sources, the Trump administration has been preparing for several months for the possibility that Congress could fall under Democratic control, developing plans to continue advancing key points of its agenda through executive authority. At the same time, the team is also preparing for an investigation into its administration.

According to Reuters, senior officials have been working since April with the White House Counsel’s Office to identify executive actions in the areas of immigration, tariffs, housing costs, and federal spending that Trump could implement without congressional approval.

One source said that White House adviser Will Scharf and his team are also examining “what Trump can legally do on his own, where he might overstep his authority, and how to defend those decisions in court.”

The agency reports that the planning highlights the paradox of the upcoming election on Tuesday, November 3.

The crux of the matter is that if Democrats gain control of Congress, they will be able to investigate Trump’s actions, block legislation, and limit his spending priorities. But even so, Trump will retain broad executive powers in the areas of trade, foreign policy, and the federal bureaucracy—powers he has already actively exercised during his second presidential term.

The U.S. president himself has already stated that if Republicans lose control of Congress, he may veto bills for “a month or two” before reaching compromises with the Democrats.

“I think I’ll become Mr. Veto. And then, at some point, we’ll probably make deals,” the U.S. president said in an interview with the New York Post.

The news agency added that Democrats need to win four additional seats in the House of Representatives, as well as in the U.S. Senate, to overcome the Republicans’ slim majority (218 to 214 and 53 to 47). According to polls, the Democrats will take the House of Representatives, while the results of the Senate elections remain undecided.

Source: Reuters

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