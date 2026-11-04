U.S. President Donald Trump said he is following the election coverage on Fox News. Meanwhile, the White House is preparing for an evening reception with him scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. It is not yet known whether the president will appear before reporters—this may depend on the election results as they come in throughout the evening.

Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he is watching the election coverage. He noted that he is following the preliminary results on Fox News. At the same time, the president did not comment on the course of the election or assess his party’s chances. Instead, he complained about the voice of one of the network’s anchors. Meanwhile, the White House is preparing for a reception scheduled for this evening in the East Room. The event is listed as off-the-record in the president’s schedule. However, the administration has not ruled out the possibility that journalists might still catch a glimpse of Trump during the event.

White House press secretaries announced a so-called “press-free dinner”—a special arrangement for journalists covering the president. They were allowed to leave the White House grounds but were asked to return by 7:00 p.m., when the reception is set to begin. Whether Trump will speak to reporters this evening will likely depend on the election results coming in to his campaign headquarters and the White House. Therefore, his appearance before the press remains uncertain for now.

Administration officials have gathered at the White House

Amid election night, several high-ranking administration officials were also spotted in the West Wing of the White House. Among them are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

Their presence comes as the first results of the midterm congressional elections are expected. At the same time, the White House has not yet announced whether Trump plans to address guests or make public statements following the vote. CNN reports this.

In San Francisco, polling stations opened in the most unexpected places: hair salons, flower shops, restaurants, theaters, and even private garages. At one of them, voters were treated to free coffee, donuts, and sugary drinks, while at a city columbarium, people voted amid thousands of niches containing the ashes of the deceased. All of this is part of the city’s approach, which aims to have a separate polling place for each electoral district.

Most Americans are dissatisfied with the direction the country is heading, the state of the economy, and President Donald Trump’s performance. According to preliminary results from a nationwide CNN poll, nearly 4 in 10 voters said they feel angry about the situation in the U.S. At the same time, an increasing number of Americans are placing the blame for economic hardships directly on the president and his policies.

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