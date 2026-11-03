U.S. President Donald Trump was outraged by the media’s coverage of his remarks at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve of the midterm elections. He stated that it was not a final speech before the election, but rather a meeting with reporters. Separately, Trump criticized the media and a Democratic congressman for taking his joke about renaming the memorial pond in his honor seriously.

On Tuesday morning, the day of the midterm congressional elections, Trump posted a message on his social media platform, Truth Social. He denied reports that his speech at the Lincoln Memorial was his final address to voters before the election. “It was not a ‘final speech before the midterm elections,’ which was attended by only 60 people. It was a press conference. No one was invited, and it was closed to the public—only journalists were there,” the president wrote.

At the same time, as CNN notes, it was not technically a press conference: Trump did not answer questions from media representatives. The president also clarified that he had delivered his final pre-election speech the day before in Iowa and Kansas. He was referring to his campaign rallies that took place on Sunday.

Instead of traveling to key states, Trump spoke in Washington

On the eve of the election, Republican Party officials had expected Trump to visit several states where the race between the candidates was particularly tight. Such trips were supposed to be part of the final stage of the Republicans’ election campaign. However, the president remained in Washington and spoke near the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial. He devoted a significant portion of his speech to projects to renovate and modernize the capital. According to CNN, these projects are unpopular among some voters.

However, Trump focused most of his attention not on discussing his construction projects, but on the reaction to a joke he made during his speech. The president stated that he was allegedly considering renaming the Reflecting Pool in his honor.

Trump insists it was a joke

During his speech on Monday, Trump said, “We’re seriously thinking about changing the name to ‘Trump Reflecting Pool.’” However, he added almost immediately that he was joking. “I’m just joking. Please don’t report on this—they’ll cut that part out and say he’s renaming the pool,” the president said.

However, following media reports, Trump claimed that his words had been taken out of context. In particular, he criticized the Daily Mail, accusing it of presenting the joke as a serious statement about renaming the site. “The Daily Mail misrepresented my joke during the presidential press conference at which the beautiful Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial was unveiled yesterday. The publication made it seem as if it wasn’t a joke when I said I would name it ‘TRUMP,’” the president wrote on Truth Social.

Trump made the same complaint against Democrat Ted Lieu, a California representative in the U.S. House of Representatives. Thus, the controversy surrounding the joke escalated into a public spat between the president, journalists, and the Democratic politician. While Americans were voting in the midterm elections, Trump continued to revisit this topic on social media. He insisted that his words were a joke and that reports of a possible renaming of the pool did not reflect the true meaning of his remarks, according to CNN.

On the eve of Election Day, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that under his leadership, the United States had once again become an influential power respected around the world. Appearing on “Fox & Friends,” he boasted about falling oil prices, control over the Strait of Hormuz, and his administration’s economic decisions. At the same time, his words contrast with poll results: Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 32%, and a majority of those polled do not support his economic policies.

In California, USA, voters will cast ballots on Tuesday on an initiative to impose a one-time tax on billionaires. The proceeds from this tax are proposed to be used to fund the state’s healthcare system.

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