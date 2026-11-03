The Republican Party’s national leadership has urgently stepped in to help secure the Senate seat from Louisiana. In a state that traditionally supports Republicans, the party’s candidate, Julia Letlow, is facing a close race, so additional funds have been allocated to support her. U.S. President Donald Trump has also joined the campaign.

Republicans are trying to hold onto the Senate seat in Louisiana. Just hours before the end of the campaign, party leadership stepped up its support for its candidate, Julia Letlow. This level of activity indicates that even in a state where Republicans typically hold a strong position, the election outcome is not considered a sure thing.

One of the largest Republican super PACs—the Senate Leadership Fund—spent more than $140,000 on Monday, November 2, to support Letlow. This is according to new campaign finance data released by the U.S. Federal Election Commission. This was the organization’s first significant expenditure in the Louisiana general election. The funds were used for a phone banking campaign, during which voters were urged to support the Republican candidate.

Another sign of the importance of this race was a personal appearance by Donald Trump. On Monday evening, the president held a telephone campaign event in support of Letlow. House Speaker Mike Johnson, who himself represents Louisiana, also joined the call.

Letlow is running against Democratic candidate Jamie Davis. Their race is taking place in a state where Trump won the 2024 presidential election by a margin of more than 20 percentage points. That is precisely why the Republican leadership’s active intervention is drawing attention: the party is trying to hold its ground even in territory that is typically considered a safe bet for it. For Trump, Letlow’s victory also has personal political significance. He supported her during the primaries when she was running against incumbent Republican Senator Bill Cassidy.

Cassidy is one of the few Republican members of Congress who opposed Trump during the 2021 impeachment proceedings. At that time, the senator supported the charges against the president following the January 6 events at the Capitol. Thus, backing Letlow also became a way for Trump to strengthen his influence over his own party and replace a fellow Republican who was critical of him.

Now Republicans are trying to secure a victory for Letlow in a state that strongly backed Trump in the presidential election. The additional spending on the campaign and the involvement of the president and the Speaker of the House of Representatives demonstrate just how important this Senate seat has become for the party, according to CNN.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the entire country’s attention is focused on the election in New York. He once again voiced his support for Republican Mike Lawler, who is trying to retain his seat in the House of Representatives in one of the most competitive districts. It was in part of this district—specifically in Westchester County—that problems with ballot-counting equipment arose on Election Day.

In North Carolina, Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania, technical problems at polling places were reported on Election Day. The Hill reported this, citing local officials and election authorities.

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