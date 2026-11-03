U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Republicans on their victory in the Guam gubernatorial election and called the result a potential signal for the entire country. However, in his post, he failed to mention several important facts: the election results are not yet official, Republicans have frequently held power on the island in the past, and in one of the key races, the Democratic candidate defeated the incumbent Republican.

U.S. President Donald Trump is looking for early indications of how the midterm elections are unfolding and has turned his attention to the voting results on the island of Guam. He congratulated Republican Tony Adau, who, according to preliminary data, won the race for governor.

“Guam, which has always been considered a territory with strong Democratic support, has just preliminarily declared a Republican victory for the top office—governor. Congratulations to Tony Adau! In addition, Republicans hold a majority in the local Senate. Wow, I hope this is a sign of what’s to come!” Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social. However, there are several important nuances in this statement that the president did not mention.

The results are not yet final

First of all, the voting results in Guam have not yet been officially confirmed. So it’s too early to speak of a definitive victory for the candidates. Furthermore, Trump’s claim that Guam traditionally supports Democrats doesn’t quite match the history of local elections. Republicans have repeatedly won the race for governor here. Moreover, for most of the 21st century, the island has been led by members of the Republican Party.

Specifically, from January 2003 to January 2019, Guam was governed continuously by Republican governors—a span of 16 consecutive years. Overall, since the island gained the status of an unincorporated territory of the United States in 1950, power here has repeatedly shifted from one party to another.

The Republicans already held a majority in the local Senate

Another detail that Trump presented as a new development concerns the local Senate. The president congratulated the Republicans on retaining their majority, but in reality, the party had controlled the legislature even before the recent election.

In other words, this result does not mean that Republicans have gained control of the Guam Senate for the first time.

A Republican lost to a Democrat in another key race

At the same time, in his post, Trump did not mention another election result on the island. Guam’s incumbent representative in the U.S. Congress, Republican James Moylan, conceded defeat in the race for the territory’s delegate seat. Democratic candidate Limtiako won that race, according to the Pacific Daily News. Guam’s delegate represents the territory in the U.S. House of Representatives; however, unlike state congressmen, he does not have the right to vote when the full House passes legislation.

Thus, the results of the Guam election cannot be reduced solely to a Republican victory in the gubernatorial race. Some of the results still require official confirmation; local government was already under Republican control, while a Democrat won the race for congressional representation, according to CNN.

In the U.S., the number of ballots cast before Election Day has already exceeded the total number of early votes cast in 2022. According to the latest estimates, more than 58.5 million Americans have cast their ballots early. And this is not yet the final figure: data from several states is incomplete, and some mail-in ballots are still coming in.

In Detroit, all 156 polling places opened without delays or problems. City officials expect about 45% of voters to turn out. If this forecast holds true, it will be a record turnout for a midterm election in the city, and they plan to have the majority of the results tallied by 11:00 p.m.

In Florida, voting locations in seven counties have been changed due to widespread flooding. Voters are being directed to temporary polling stations so they can cast their ballots in the U.S. congressional midterm elections. State Governor Ron DeSantis authorized the relocation of polling places after declaring a state of emergency in several districts.

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