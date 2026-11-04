U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that the war with Iran was one of the reasons for the Republicans’ poor showing in the midterm congressional elections.

“I think that’s largely true, because in the short term it led to higher gas prices,” he said while speaking with reporters.

At the same time, Trump emphasized that he considers the decision to launch the conflict to be the right one, since, in his words, Iran should not possess nuclear weapons. He also stated that a significant volume of oil is currently passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

As a reminder, Yevgeny Windman, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Virginia’s 7th congressional district who is of Ukrainian descent, was re-elected to Congress. He secured a decisive victory over Republican candidate Doug A. Ollivant.

The Democrats won enough seats to gain control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections. Chinese social media users reacted to the results in different ways: some criticized the American political system, while others discussed how President Donald Trump’s continued political influence might affect Beijing’s interests.

In the U.S., according to a projection by Decision Desk HQ, Democrat Sam Forstag is winning the race for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s 1st District. He is leading Republican candidate Aaron Flint in the race for the vacant seat.

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