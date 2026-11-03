On the eve of Election Day, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that under his leadership, the United States had once again become an influential power respected around the world. Appearing on Fox & Friends, he touted the drop in oil prices, control over the Strait of Hormuz, and his administration’s economic decisions. At the same time, his words contrast with poll results: Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 32%, and a majority of those polled do not support his economic policies.

Donald Trump appeared on Fox & Friends on Tuesday, Election Day in the U.S. He devoted his main address to voters to the country’s achievements during his presidency.

According to the U.S. president, the United States is now in a much better position than it was two years ago. He stated that other countries did not take America seriously before, but now treat it with respect. “We must continue to make America great. We’re already great now. Two years ago, everything was terrible. The whole world was laughing at us. Leaders of other countries didn’t even take us seriously. They thought we were fools. But now we’re on top,” Trump said.

Trump boasted about oil prices and control over the Strait of Hormuz

Among his administration’s major achievements, the president cited the situation in the energy market. He stated that the price of oil had dropped by $10 in a single day, calling it a record decline.

Trump also mentioned the Strait of Hormuz—one of the most important maritime routes for global oil shipments. According to him, the United States has complete control over this area thanks to a naval blockade enforced by the U.S. Navy. “You saw that the price of oil fell by $10—that’s a record for yesterday. We have complete control over the Strait of Hormuz thanks to the naval blockade. Everything is going great. Everyone respects us again,” the U.S. president said.

In addition to energy, Trump mentioned the tax changes outlined in his sweeping “One Big Beautiful Bill” legislation. In particular, he highlighted the provision to eliminate taxes on tips.

The U.S. president also spoke about his conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his visit in September. According to Trump, the Chinese leader spoke highly of his work. “What you’ve done is simply incredible,” Xi Jinping reportedly told the U.S. president.

Trump’s Approval Rating Remains Low

Despite the president’s optimistic statements, poll results indicate significant dissatisfaction among Americans with his performance. According to the CNN Poll of Polls, Trump’s average approval rating stands at about 34%. A CNN poll released in October showed even worse results: only 32% of Americans approved of the president’s performance. This was the lowest figure recorded in that poll at the time.

Citizens are particularly critical of the administration’s economic policies. According to the same survey, 73% of respondents disapproved of Trump’s actions in the economic sphere. There is another detail that does not quite align with the president’s optimistic statements about lower energy prices. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of regular gasoline at gas stations on Election Day reached $4.15 per gallon, and diesel fuel reached $6.29. These are record highs for Election Day.

So, although Trump emphasizes the drop in oil prices, the situation with fuel costs remains difficult for American drivers.

Trump Proposed Paying Americans to Build Data Centers

During the broadcast, the president also addressed the issue of building data centers in residential communities. Such facilities are necessary for digital services, cloud technologies, and artificial intelligence, but their construction often sparks discontent among local residents. People fear that large data centers could increase the strain on the power grid, consume significant amounts of water, and impact the environment. In addition, residents are concerned about whether they themselves will benefit from the presence of such facilities near their homes.

Trump believes that some of these objections can be addressed by providing cash payments to local residents. He proposed that companies pay people directly in the communities where data centers will be built. “Pay the people. Make them happy. Give everyone 10,000, 15,000, or 20,000 dollars,” the president said.

Thus, in his address on the eve of the election, Trump focused on economic achievements, U.S. international standing, and promises of financial benefits for Americans. However, poll results show that a significant portion of the public does not share his optimism, especially when it comes to the country’s economic situation. CNN reports on this.

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