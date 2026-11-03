2026 U.S. Elections: Trump Urges New York Voters to Support Republican Lawler — CNN

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the entire country’s attention is focused on the election in New York. He once again voiced his support for Republican Mike Lawler, who is trying to retain his seat in the House of Representatives in one of the most competitive districts. It was in part of this district—specifically in Westchester County—that problems with ballot-counting equipment arose on Election Day.

On the day of the midterm congressional elections, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed New York voters, stating that the entire country is watching the state’s election results. He wrote about this on his social media platform, Truth Social. “Today, the eyes of the entire country are once again on New York!” Trump declared.

In the same post, the president reiterated his support for Republican Mike Lawler. Lawler is running for the House of Representatives and is trying to retain his seat in Congress. His district covers Rockland County and part of Westchester County. This race is drawing particular attention because Lawler’s district is considered one of the most competitive in the country. Therefore, the outcome of the vote there could be significant for the battle between Republicans and Democrats for control of the House of Representatives.

At the same time, it was in Westchester where problems with ballot-scanning equipment arose on Election Day. Due to a technical glitch, some polling places were unable to process the completed ballots immediately. Voters were allowed to fill out their ballots and hand them to polling station staff, with assurances that their votes would not be lost.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James stated that her office is monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with state and local election commissions. “Westchester voters can feel confident filling out and submitting their ballots at polling places. Your votes will be counted,” she wrote on social media platform X. Separately, Trump praised Lawler for his stance on supporting the Jewish community and combating antisemitism. The president called the congressman “a wonderful friend of the Jewish community” and a strong leader in combating antisemitism.

Thus, Trump’s post combined his support for the Republican candidate with attention to the problems that arose during voting in his district. At the same time, state officials assure voters that technical difficulties will not prevent them from casting their ballots and having their voices heard, according to CNN.

The first results of the U.S. midterm elections will begin to come in as early as 1:00 a.m. on November 4, Kyiv time. Voting will first conclude in Indiana and Kentucky, and over the next few hours, polling stations will close in other states. In most parts of the country, voting will end by 4:00 a.m., with Alaska being the last to close its polls at 8:00 a.m. Kyiv time.

Political organizations linked to U.S. President Donald Trump have spent at least $384 million on the 2026 midterm elections. About $374 million of that amount came from supercommittees supporting Trump and the Republicans. Another $10.5 million was contributed by a nonprofit organization linked to the president.

In Maine, a record turnout is expected for the U.S. congressional midterm elections. According to Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, 65–70% of eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots. More than a third of registered voters have already taken advantage of early voting.

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