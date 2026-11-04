In San Francisco, polling places opened in the most unexpected locations: hair salons, flower shops, restaurants, theaters, and even private garages. At one of them, voters were treated to free coffee, donuts, and sugary drinks, while at the city columbarium, people voted amid thousands of niches containing the ashes of the deceased. All of this is part of the city’s approach, which aims to have a separate polling place for each electoral district.

In most U.S. cities, voters go to familiar places to cast their ballots—school cafeterias, gyms, or community centers. In San Francisco, things are different. The city has long been known for its love of the unusual, and this election is no exception.

This year, there are 501 polling stations in the city. That’s more than 10 stations per square mile. They’ve been set up in barbershops, flower shops, art galleries, a training center for improvisational actors, and even in private garages.

Voters were treated to coffee right in the garage

One such polling place was Jay Streets’ garage. On Tuesday morning, the 66-year-old man set up a full-fledged bar for voters there. He wore a Hawaiian shirt with the word “Vote” on it, and visitors were offered free drinks with playful names like “Vote-a-Lattes” and “Ballot Buster Dirty Sodas.” In addition to coffee and drinks, people could grab donuts, fruit, popcorn, and chocolate. The garage was decorated with American flags hanging in nearly every corner. Voting booths were set up nearby.

Streets said that his neighbors even call him the “neighborhood mayor.” This is the 16th time he has opened his garage to voters. Usually, to do this, he has to clear out most of his collection of vintage cars and park them on the street. He used to work as a representative for the carpenters’ union, and now he helps organize voting in his neighborhood.

Voting Among Thousands of Niches Containing the Ashes of the Deceased

An even more unusual polling place is located on the other side of the park—at the San Francisco Columbarium. This is a building where urns containing the ashes of the deceased are kept. Voting stations have been set up under the copper dome, so voters cast their ballots among thousands of memorial niches. The remains of people who left their mark on the city’s history are buried here. Among them is music promoter Chet Helms, known as the “father of the Summer of Love.” He was the one who helped make Janis Joplin famous.

The columbarium also honors the memory of Harvey Milk—a politician and activist who fought for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and was assassinated in 1978. His ashes, however, were scattered in various locations, including over the Pacific Ocean. Nate Hellman, a 35-year-old employee at the site, said that there aren’t many visitors yet. So he has plenty of time to look around the building and reflect on its history.

When asked what exactly he was thinking about, Hellman replied, “Life cycles. Lives lived.” He also noted that the stained-glass windows in the building used to be better. Among the niches that left the greatest impression on the employee were the final resting places of the founders of Anchor Steam, a well-known craft brewery in San Francisco. The brand itself has also had a difficult history: beer production ceased in 2023 after 127 years of operation, although there have since been attempts to revive it.

Polling places are located in stores, restaurants, and theaters

In fact, San Francisco residents are not required to visit polling places in person. Under California law, all active voters registered in the state receive ballots by mail. But the city still maintains an extensive network of polling places.

Andy Pastalaniec, the city’s chief of election precincts, explained that this is due to the principle that every electoral district must have its own polling place. For densely populated San Francisco, this is no easy task. There are over 536,000 registered voters in the city, and there aren’t enough standard public facilities—such as fire stations, libraries, and other institutions—to accommodate that many polling places.

Therefore, a few months before the election, special staff members—known as polling place scouts—travel around the city. They negotiate with business owners and residents who are willing to provide space. In return, the hosts receive $250. Admittedly, in San Francisco, where the cost of living is high, this amount isn’t particularly large. Pastalaniec noted that most often people agree to help not for the money, but simply on their own initiative. “Mostly, people do this just from the heart,” he said.

For example, at Ana’s Barber Shop, they had to move the sign listing their services—fade cuts and mullet hairstyles—to make room for voting equipment. A similar situation occurred at the Moroccan restaurant El Mansour. A menu board stood at its entrance, advertising rabbit tagine and evening belly dance performances. Another polling place was set up at Hoogasian Flowers, a flower shop in the South of Market neighborhood. Voters made their way through bouquets, balloons, and stuffed animals.

“Democracy is very sexy”

Jessica Larson, a 34-year-old software engineer, was working at a polling place for the first time at the flower shop. She said she decided to get involved after seeing influencers joke on social media about working at polling stations. They hinted at this possibility by joking about working near dance poles. Larson took it in stride and said, “Democracy is very sexy, definitely!”

Meanwhile, in the back of the store, florist Jorge Hernandez was arranging a large bouquet of pink and purple flowers. The 57-year-old man moved to the U.S. from Mexico more than 20 years ago. He explained that he made the move because he was gay and wanted to live in a place where he would feel more comfortable. For him, that place turned out to be the San Francisco Bay Area.

If Hernández were creating a bouquet specifically for Election Day, he would have chosen white gladiolas, lilies, and roses. In his view, these flowers symbolize peace. He also shared that there is too much division in American society. He would like to see more unity and opportunities for people. “Politicians can be voted out of office. The people make the decisions,” Hernandez said, before picking up another pink rose and continuing to arrange the bouquet. The New York Times reports on this.

Most Americans are dissatisfied with the direction the country is heading, the state of the economy, and President Donald Trump’s performance. According to preliminary results from a nationwide CNN poll, nearly 4 in 10 voters said they feel angry about the situation in the U.S. At the same time, an increasing number of Americans are placing the blame for economic hardships directly on the president and his policies.

Voter turnout is high in the U.S. midterm congressional elections. More than 50 million Americans voted before Election Day, and in a number of key states, polling places on Tuesday also saw significantly more voters than during previous midterm elections. At the same time, it is still difficult to say whether this turnout favors the Democrats or the Republicans.

In two states that strongly supported Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, Democrats have unexpectedly taken the lead in the race for Senate seats. Polls in Ohio and Kansas show a slight lead for Democratic candidates. However, the margin between the rivals is often so narrow that both races are considered virtually tied heading into Election Day.





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