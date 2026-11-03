2026 U.S. Elections: Maine Expects Record Turnout for Midterm Elections — Fox News

In Maine, a record turnout is expected in the U.S. congressional midterm elections. According to Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, 65–70% of eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots. More than a third of registered voters have already taken advantage of early voting.

Maine may break its own record for midterm election turnout. State Secretary Shenna Bellows made this statement on Tuesday, November 3, in an interview with Fox News reporter Brian Llenas. According to her, the state is seeing competitive races at various levels this year. This, in particular, is encouraging people to turn out at the polls in greater numbers. Bellows also emphasized that Maine adheres to high standards for organizing elections and uses only paper ballots.

The previous record for midterm election turnout in the state was set in 2022. At that time, 62% of eligible voters cast their ballots. This time, the figure could rise to 65%, and according to a more optimistic forecast, even to 70%. “We last set a record for voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections. I think we can break it again now. Back then, 62% of eligible voters cast their ballots. This year, we might see 65% or even 70%. More than a third of registered voters have already cast their ballots during early voting. That’s truly impressive,” Bellows said.

Results may not be announced immediately

The secretary of state drew particular attention to the U.S. Senate election. Maine is one of the few states that uses a ranked-choice voting system. Under this system, voters do not simply choose a single candidate but can rank multiple candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives the required number of votes, candidates with the least support are gradually eliminated during subsequent rounds of counting. Their votes are redistributed according to voters’ next preferences. This process may take longer than a standard vote count.

Bellows believes that the race for the Senate seat from the state of Maine could very well come down to this procedure. “It’s entirely possible that the U.S. Senate election will have to be decided through ranked-choice voting,” she noted. According to the secretary of state, ballot counting in Maine is organized at the local level. All cities and towns must tally the votes on election night and announce the results directly at the polling places. Most of them will also provide the data to journalists.

This time, local authorities have been asked to send the results directly to the state secretary’s office. However, the law does not require municipalities to do so immediately: they have two business days to officially submit the data. Therefore, the full official results from all localities are expected no later than Thursday, November 5. At that time, it will become clear whether a run-off election will be needed to determine the winner of the Senate race, or whether the result can be determined earlier.

Thus, Maine may not only set a new voter turnout record for a midterm election but also become one of the states where the final result of the Senate race will be determined not on election night but after an additional recount. Fox News reports on this.

In the U.S., the number of ballots cast before Election Day has already exceeded the total number of early votes cast in 2022. According to the latest estimates, more than 58.5 million Americans have already cast their ballots early. And this is not yet the final figure: data from several states is incomplete, and some mail-in ballots are still coming in.

In Detroit, all 156 polling places opened without delays or problems. City officials expect about 45% of voters to turn out. If this forecast holds true, it will be a record turnout for a midterm election in the city, and they plan to have the majority of the results tallied by 11:00 p.m.

In Florida, voting locations in seven counties have been changed due to widespread flooding. Voters are being directed to temporary polling stations so they can cast their ballots in the U.S. congressional midterm elections. State Governor Ron DeSantis authorized the relocation of polling places after declaring a state of emergency in several districts.

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