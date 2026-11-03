There were problems with voting equipment in Westchester County, New York. Due to a programming error, the machines were unable to scan up to 250,000 ballots at 332 polling places. Voters were offered special backup ballots, which will be processed after voting has concluded.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins announced the problem during a press conference. According to him, the malfunction affected 332 polling places in more than 40 municipalities across the county. In total, the issue could have affected the scanning of up to 250,000 ballots. However, a representative of the local election commission has not yet confirmed this number. Therefore, this is currently a preliminary estimate provided by the county executive.

As Jenkins explained, the problem was caused by a programming error in the voting equipment. Because of this, the machines were unable to read the ballots. According to representatives of New York State election authorities, it was a technical glitch that led to this situation. To allow voters to continue casting their ballots, they were offered backup ballots. These will not be scanned immediately; all such votes will be processed after the polls close. Voting in the district is scheduled to end at 9:00 p.m. local time.

Jenkins clarified that these ballots will not be counted by hand. Once voting concludes, they will also be fed through the voting machines. In other words, this is a matter of delayed scanning, not a separate manual vote count. The county administrator also stated that, as of now, state authorities have not yet decided to extend polling station hours. According to him, there are currently no specific grounds for changing the closing time of the polls.

Separately, Jenkins noted that different machines were used during early voting in the county. Therefore, the current issue concerns the equipment used specifically on Election Day and does not mean that the same malfunction occurred during early voting. CNN reports on this.

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