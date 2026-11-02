Ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, states are preparing not only poll workers but also lawyers who must respond quickly to any potential interference by federal authorities. Some officials have already prepared templates for lawsuits in case federal agents appear at polling places or attempt to seize ballots and election equipment. At the same time, local authorities are trying not to alarm voters and assure them that there is currently no evidence of plans to disrupt the election.

Election officials in various U.S. states are preparing legal tools in advance in case of conflicts with federal authorities. They are drafting potential lawsuits, engaging outside attorneys, and planning how to quickly file a lawsuit if federal agents attempt to interfere with the electoral process.

Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said that his team has prepared templates for court documents based on the Mad Libs game. These templates leave blank spaces for county names, names, and other details. This will allow lawyers to quickly fill out the documents and file a lawsuit should an emergency arise.

According to Aguilar, the team conducted legal research in advance and prepared the documents so as not to waste time drafting them in the midst of a conflict. “We made sure to prepare the court documents in advance and complete the necessary legal work. All of this must be ready so that we can respond in a matter of minutes if something actually happens,” he explained.

Aguilar outlined two main scenarios for which the state is preparing. The first is the appearance of federal agents directly at polling places. The second is an attempt by federal agencies to seize voting machines or ballots.

Nevada Is Already Under Scrutiny by Federal Authorities

The state of Nevada has already come under increased scrutiny from federal agencies. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security stated that it had identified thousands of non-U.S. citizens there who are likely registered to vote. State officials dispute these figures. In recent months, Nevada officials have received seven grand jury subpoenas. They have not disclosed details, citing legal restrictions. Aguilar himself stated that he had been informed of an investigation into him by the U.S. Department of Justice.

His team is forced to simultaneously respond to inquiries from federal agencies and prepare for the election. According to Aguilar, part of the job is to reassure employees and assure them that state leadership will protect them if they face pressure. “Most of the time, it’s just a matter of reassuring them that we’ll work to protect them,” he said.

California Is Being Pressured to Separate Disputed Ballots

California is also feeling pressure from federal authorities. Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice issued subpoenas to local election officials and filed a lawsuit against the state. The department stated that California’s voter rolls may include about 20,000 people without U.S. citizenship who are allegedly eligible to vote in the midterm elections.

The Trump administration is demanding that ballots cast by these voters be set aside and not counted until their citizenship has been verified.

Matt Crane, a Republican and head of the Colorado Association of County Clerks, said that local election officials keep these subpoenas in mind as they prepare for the election. According to him, staff members understand that even a minor mistake could be exploited for a large-scale disinformation campaign. “The pressure is much greater now because you realize that one small mistake can be blown up into a massive national disinformation campaign,” Crane told CNN.

“They want us to talk about it”

Election officials face a difficult challenge. On the one hand, they must prepare for the worst-case scenarios. On the other hand, they don’t want to give people the impression that polling places are dangerous or that the election could be disrupted.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes urged people not to give in to fear over threats of federal intervention. He believes that intimidation itself may be part of the Trump administration’s strategy. “The threats themselves are already intimidating voters. If people are worried, it means the administration is getting what it wants,” Fontes told CNN.

He added that since no concrete actions have been taken yet, the threats remain mere words. At the same time, the official emphasized that local authorities are not ignoring the risks and continue to prepare. Other election officials also fear that constant claims of potential irregularities could deter people from voting. They stress that, at this point, they have no evidence that anyone is planning to disrupt polling stations on Election Day.

According to Fontes, over the past few months he has ensured that local officials clearly understand the states’ authority regarding election organization. He has also coordinated with local law enforcement to ensure they are prepared to respond to any attempts by federal agents to overstep their authority. His position is simple: anyone who unlawfully obstructs voters will be held accountable, regardless of whether they are an activist or a federal agent. “If they break the law, we will hold them accountable. It’s that simple,” Fontes said.

Poll workers are being prepared for possible provocations

Election authorities are paying special attention to the safety of polling station staff. They are preparing not only for possible interference by federal agencies but also for actions by private individuals, activists, or politically biased observers who may disrupt voting or the counting of ballots. Old claims about allegedly rigged elections, problems with ballots, and malfunctioning voting machines are already circulating online. Officials fear that such reports could be used to challenge the results or undermine confidence in them.

In Minnesota, criminal charges have already been filed against two right-wing internet bloggers, including James O’Keefe. They are accused of illegal voting and identity theft. This stems from a staged video they recorded at several polling places during the August primaries. Election officials have been strengthening security at their facilities for years. To do so, they have installed additional cameras and bulletproof glass and restricted access to office spaces.

In recent weeks in Georgia, election officials have begun handling mail while wearing gloves and masks. These measures were implemented after election offices and lawmakers in various states began receiving suspicious letters. In Irvin County, Georgia, another safety measure is being prepared for polling station workers: panic buttons. These are designed to help quickly summon help if a threat arises during voting.

Thus, preparations for the U.S. midterm elections extend beyond simply organizing the voting process and counting ballots. States are simultaneously preparing legal defenses, strengthening polling place security, and working to prevent threats and misinformation from affecting voter turnout. CNN reports on this.

Ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, local authorities are preparing polling place staff for possible interference by federal agents, particularly ICE immigration officers. States are rehearsing procedures in case armed law enforcement officers appear or attempt to seize ballots or election equipment. The presence of observers from the U.S. Department of Justice is a particular cause for concern, and local authorities are attempting to clearly limit their powers.

Ahead of the U.S. midterm congressional elections, local authorities are preparing not only for routine organizational challenges but also for potential interference by the federal government. Officials fear that the Donald Trump administration and its allies may try to influence the voting, the counting of ballots, or the announcement of results.

In the U.S., on the eve of the midterm congressional elections, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index hovered near a record low. High prices are a key issue for voters, and many of them link inflation to President Donald Trump’s economic policies, particularly tariffs and the war in Iran, according to the Cyprus Mail.

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