U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance commented on the Republicans’ massive losses in the midterm congressional elections. He cited the war with Iran as the main reason for the defeat.

According to Vance, some of the voters who supported Donald Trump in 2024 voted for the Democrats this time around.

He listed ending the war, fighting inflation, a return to the “America First” principle, and a change in relations with Israel as the main demands of these voters.

“The reason for our defeat is the war,” Vance wrote on social media platform X.

The vice president had previously expressed skepticism about a military campaign against Iran. Now he is effectively calling on the Trump administration to reconsider its foreign policy course.

Political analysts also view Vance as one of the potential Republican candidates for the 2028 presidential election. At the same time, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also mentioned among the possible contenders.

Source: FOX

As a reminder, Yevgeny Windman, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Virginia’s 7th congressional district who is of Ukrainian descent, was re-elected to Congress. He secured a decisive victory over Republican candidate Doug A. Ollivant.

The Democrats won enough seats to gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections. Chinese social media users reacted to the results in different ways: some criticized the American political system, while others discussed how President Donald Trump’s continued political influence might affect Beijing’s interests.

In the U.S., according to a projection by Decision Desk HQ, Democrat Sam Forstag is winning the race for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s 1st District. He is leading Republican candidate Aaron Flint in the race for the vacant seat.

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