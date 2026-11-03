Voters in the US state of Montana on November 3 are deciding the fate of Initiative I-194, also known as the Montana Plan. It provides for stripping corporations, industry associations, nonprofit and other organizations of the right to spend money supporting or opposing political candidates and ballot initiatives in the state, Fortune reports.

How the initiative would work

Rather than directly banning political spending, I-194 proposes changing the list of powers that the state grants to corporations and other legal entities. Their powers would be limited to those that are “necessary and convenient.” The initiative would apply to organizations that conduct business or own property in Montana.

Exceptions are provided for political action committees, editorial and news content, as well as individuals. Organizations that violate the restrictions could lose state-granted privileges for conducting business, including owners’ limited liability for business debts.

The dispute over Citizens United

Supporters of the initiative believe that the state can define the scope of corporate powers without violating the First Amendment to the US Constitution. Tom Moore, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress who developed the legal theory behind the Montana Plan, said this is not regulation of an existing right, but a change in the powers granted by the state.

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According to him, the initiative is intended to block the path for so-called dark money, when large donors transfer funds through organizations that do not disclose their donors. At the same time, individuals will still be able to make political contributions.

Opponents point out that this design contradicts the 2010 US Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. The court then recognized corporations’ right to spend money to influence elections under the First Amendment. Former Federal Election Commission Chairman Bradley Smith said states cannot circumvent constitutional protections for political speech by calling them a corporate power rather than a right.

Previous attempts by the state

In 1912, Montana residents supported the Corrupt Practices Act, which prohibited corporations from spending money to influence elections. The US Supreme Court struck down that restriction in 2012 in American Tradition Partnership v. Bullock, finding it incompatible with the Citizens United ruling.

A similar law was passed in Hawaii in May. It has already become the subject of two federal lawsuits, brought by the US Chamber of Commerce and the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii. If I-194 is approved, it is to take effect on January 1, 2027, unless a court blocks its implementation.

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