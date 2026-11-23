On November 21, British Defense Minister Wes Streeting was forced to interrupt his speech due to a Russian attack on Kyiv. While speaking at the British Embassy, he was discussing the importance of Ukraine’s air defense when a Russian drone exploded. Streeting fell silent mid-sentence.

The defense minister, who was delivering a speech at the British Embassy, said, “Without a doubt, air defense remains the main challenge and a source of significant pressure…,” at which point a loud explosion rang out.

After a pause, Mr. Streeting continued: “Just in time… exactly the kind of moment you want to see on the air.”

A Russian drone struck the courtyard of a residential building and a restaurant complex on Architect Gorodetsky Street. This location is situated near the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and other government buildings, as well as about a 10-minute walk from the embassy.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that the drone was intercepted, and the video appears to show air defense forces shooting down the drone.

This was reported by The Telegraph.

British Defense Minister Wes Streeting visited the sites of Russian attacks in Kyiv. Near the Lukyanivska metro station, he was shown the aftermath of the strikes and briefed on how Ukrainian rescue workers are operating in the wake of the shelling.

British Defense Minister Wes Streeting stated that the disruptions to the Starlink and Starshield satellite systems in Ukraine require a clear explanation.

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