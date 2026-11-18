Polish handball club Wybrzeże Gdańsk defeated Dicorpebal Logroño La Rioja in Spain 35:34 in the fourth round of the European League group stage. The visitors scored the winning goal 16 seconds before the final siren, while the Spanish team's last attack ended with an inaccurate shot by Francisco Lombardi. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Turning point in the second half

After the first half, La Rioja led 17:15, and in the 38th minute extended its advantage to five goals — 24:19. The Gdańsk handball players came back between the 43rd and 46th minutes, when they scored four goals in a row to level the score at 27:27.

In the second half, Wybrzeże lost Wiktor Tomczak, who received a red card after a defensive foul. With 56 seconds remaining, the referees sent off players from both teams, and for Oskar Witczak this meant the second red card for the visitors. Despite this, the Polish club held on to its one-goal lead.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

12 goals by Czapliński

Mikołaj Czapliński was Wybrzeże's top scorer, converting all 12 of his shots, including six seven-metre throws. Ionuț Stănescu scored the decisive goal for 35:34. Goalkeeper Mateusz Zembrzycki saved eight of the opponent's 33 shots.

After four matches, Wybrzeże lead Group G with six points. Gummersbach have four points, while La Rioja and Eurofarm Pelister have three each. The Gdańsk club will play its next match on 24 November in Bitola against Pelister and will host Gummersbach on 1 December.

Read us on