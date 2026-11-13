From NVIDIA to the White House: How Affairs and Betrayals Cost the World's Most Influential People Their Careers

On November 12, 2026, the American technology corporation NVIDIA announced the resignation of its co-founder and CEO, Jensen Huang. He led the company for over 33 years, transforming the graphics processor manufacturer into one of the leading players in the global artificial intelligence market.

His resignation was preceded by reports of Huang’s extramarital affairs, including one with a woman whom U.S. officials suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence, and another with an NVIDIA employee. On November 8, the businessman publicly admitted to his infidelity and apologized to his family and employees.

CFO Colette Kress has been named interim CEO of NVIDIA, and the board of directors has begun the search for a permanent successor. Similar situations have repeatedly altered the fates of influential business leaders and politicians. Some lost their positions due to affairs with female employees, while others did so because of concealing personal relationships, breaking the law, or facing allegations of sexual harassment. Sometimes the consequences amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars, and in some cases led to political crises at the national level.

UA.News has compiled a list of the ten most famous stories from the worlds of big business and politics that show how scandals in private life have affected the careers of corporate executives, presidents, ministers, and other influential officials.

Mark Hurd: How a Scandal Involving a Contractor Cost the HP CEO His Job

In August 2010, the American technology company Hewlett-Packard unexpectedly announced the resignation of its CEO, Mark Hurd. He had led HP since 2005 and had a reputation as a successful manager who had managed to increase the company’s profitability, cut costs, and strengthen its position in the global computer market.

The reason was a complaint filed by a former HP contractor, Jodi Fisher, who accused Hurd of sexual harassment. She had worked with HP on corporate events and participated in meetings with company executives.

The board of directors initiated an independent investigation. The investigation found no violations of HP’s sexual harassment policy but did uncover other issues. Specifically, these included inaccuracies in financial documents and expense reports related to Hurd’s interactions with Fisher.

According to Hewlett-Packard, the investigation found violations of the corporation’s standards of business conduct. On August 6, 2010, Hurd stepped down from his positions as CEO, president, and chairman of the board of directors.

However, the scandal did not mark the end of his professional career. As early as September 6, 2010, Oracle announced Gerd’s appointment as the company’s president. In 2014, he became one of Oracle’s two CEOs.

Brian Krzanich: Intel CEO Fired for an Affair with a Female Employee

In June 2018, Intel announced the resignation of CEO Brian Krzanich, who had worked at the company for nearly 36 years. He began his career as a regular engineer in 1982, gradually rising through the corporate ranks, and in 2013 became the head of one of the world’s largest processor manufacturers.

The reason for his dismissal was his personal relationship with a female employee. Intel received information about a past romantic relationship and launched an internal investigation with the assistance of outside lawyers.

The investigation determined that the relationship was consensual but violated Intel’s internal policy, which prohibited certain romantic relationships between executives and employees.

On June 21, 2018, the company officially announced that Krzanich was stepping down as CEO and leaving the board of directors. Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan was appointed interim CEO.

It is particularly telling that the decision to step down was made during a period of strong financial performance for Intel. At the same time, the company reported that its quarterly results would exceed previous expectations and that 2018 could be a record-breaking year.

Steve Easterbrook: A Romance at McDonald’s, Firing, and a $105 Million Loss

One of the most costly corporate scandals involving a CEO’s personal life occurred at the American restaurant chain McDonald’s.

In November 2019, the company fired its CEO, Steve Easterbrook. He had led McDonald’s since 2015 and had been carrying out a large-scale modernization of the business, developing digital services, food delivery, and service automation.

The reason for his dismissal was a consensual romantic relationship with a female employee, which violated the company’s internal policies. The board of directors concluded that such behavior demonstrated a lack of judgment unbecoming of a corporate leader.

Initially, McDonald’s agreed to pay Easterbrook substantial severance following his dismissal. However, the company later received additional information about other personal relationships the former CEO had with female employees, which he had concealed during the initial investigation.

McDonald’s accused Easterbrook of misleading the board of directors and filed a lawsuit. In December 2021, the parties reached an agreement under which the former CEO returned the funds and compensation he had received in the form of shares.

According to an official statement from McDonald’s, the total value of the returned assets at the time of the agreement was $105 million. The story continued in January 2023. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused Easterbrook of providing false and misleading information to investors regarding the circumstances of his dismissal.

Thus, the secret affair cost the executive not only his job but also over $100 million.

Jeff Zucker: How a Secret Affair Ended His Nine-Year Tenure as CNN President

In February 2022, Jeff Zucker, the longtime president of the American television network CNN, unexpectedly left the company. He had led the media company since 2013 and was one of the most influential executives in American television.

The reason for his resignation was a romantic relationship with Allison Hallast, who served as executive vice president and was responsible for marketing and communications at CNN.

Zucker and Hallast had worked together for over twenty years. According to both of them, their relationship took a different turn during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they failed to promptly inform the management of WarnerMedia, which owned the network, of this development.

The information came to light during an internal investigation related to former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. When Zucker was asked about his relationship with his colleague, he confirmed it.

The executive acknowledged that he should have disclosed the affair as soon as it began, but failed to do so.

On February 2, 2022, Zucker stepped down as president of CNN. His resignation came as a surprise to the network’s employees, as he had played a key role in shaping the media company’s editorial and management strategy for nine years.

Steve Wynn: Harassment Allegations, Resignation, and a $20 Million Fine for His Casino

American billionaire Steve Wynn remained one of the most influential figures in the global casino industry for decades. He built a business centered on luxury hotels and entertainment complexes, and his company, Wynn Resorts, became one of the largest casino operators in Las Vegas and Macau.

In January 2018, The Wall Street Journal published an investigation in which several women accused Wynn of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

The businessman categorically denied the allegations, but the reports triggered a major reputational crisis. The company came under pressure from investors, and regulators launched investigations into how management had responded to complaints from female employees.

On February 6, 2018, Wynn Resorts announced the resignation of its founder from his positions as CEO and chairman of the board of directors.

In a statement, Wynn explained that due to the wave of negative attention, he could no longer effectively perform his duties. Matt Maddox succeeded him. However, the fallout from the scandal did not end there. In February 2019, the Nevada Gaming Control Board fined Wynn Resorts $20 million. The regulator identified deficiencies in corporate governance and the company’s inadequate response to reports of potential harassment.

Bill Clinton: The Affair with Monica Lewinsky and the Impeachment of the U.S. President

One of the most famous political scandals involving a politician’s personal life occurred in the United States in the late 1990s. Its main protagonists were President Bill Clinton and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

In 1998, news of their relationship became the subject of widespread public debate and a legal investigation. At first, Clinton publicly denied that his relationship with Lewinsky was sexual in nature. However, he later admitted that an inappropriate relationship had taken place between them.

The main problem for the president lay not only in the affair itself. During another legal proceeding, Clinton testified under oath, which led to charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.

On December 19, 1998, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach the president on two counts. Thus, a personal scandal escalated into a full-blown constitutional crisis.

In early 1999, the Senate took up the case. To remove the president from office, a two-thirds majority of the Senate was required, but supporters of impeachment failed to secure it.

According to official U.S. Senate records, on February 12, 1999, Clinton was acquitted on both counts. He retained his office and completed his second presidential term in January 2001.

David Petraeus: The Affair That Ended the CIA Director’s Career

David Petraeus was one of the most famous American generals of his generation. He commanded U.S. and allied military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, and in September 2011, he became director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

However, just one year later, his career at the helm of U.S. intelligence came to an unexpected end. In November 2012, it was revealed that Petraeus had been having an extramarital affair with Paula Broadwell, a journalist and the author of his biography. The information came to light during an FBI investigation related to email correspondence.

On November 9, 2012, President Barack Obama officially accepted the CIA director’s resignation. In a message to intelligence staff, Petraeus acknowledged that, after more than 37 years of marriage, he had engaged in an extramarital affair and had demonstrated extremely poor judgment. He called such behavior unacceptable for the head of an intelligence agency.

What made this scandal particularly significant was Petraeus’s position. The CIA director is responsible for highly sensitive information, counterintelligence, and the protection of state secrets. Therefore, his personal contacts raised questions not only about moral responsibility but also about potential security risks.

Petraeus later faced a separate criminal case regarding the mishandling of classified materials that he had shared with Broadwell.

Eliot Spitzer: How a Sex Scandal Ruined the New York Governor’s Career

Eliot Spitzer built his political career on fighting corruption and financial misconduct. As New York State Attorney General, he actively investigated the activities of large corporations and earned a reputation as a principled politician.

In 2006, Spitzer won the New York gubernatorial election. He was considered one of the Democratic Party’s rising stars and a potential contender for higher federal office.

However, in March 2008, The New York Times reported that the governor had used the services of the Emperors Club VIP escort agency, which was under investigation by federal law enforcement.

The scandal became particularly sensational due to the contrast between Spitz’s public image as a crusader against lawbreaking and the circumstances of his personal life.

The politician came under intense pressure from the public and members of his own party. On March 12, 2008, he announced his resignation, acknowledging his personal mistakes and apologizing to his family and constituents.

On March 17, Spitzer officially stepped down as governor. He was succeeded by Lieutenant Governor David Paterson. Thus, a little over a year had passed between Spitzer’s inauguration and his resignation.

Later, the politician attempted a return to public office. In 2013, he ran for New York State Comptroller but lost the Democratic Party primary.

Matt Hancock: A Quarantine Romance That Cost Him His Position as British Minister

In June 2021, the United Kingdom was discussing not only the COVID-19 pandemic but also the personal life of Health Secretary Matt Hancock. British media published photos and videos showing the minister kissing and hugging his advisor, Gina Coladangelo, on the premises of the Department of Health.

At the time, lockdown restrictions were still in place in the UK, including social distancing rules. Hancock’s own department was responsible for a significant portion of the government’s pandemic response policy.

As a result, the scandal quickly went beyond the issue of marital infidelity. The main topic of public debate became the double standards of government officials. The British public was forced to adhere to strict rules, limiting social contacts and family gatherings. At the same time, one of the top officials responsible for these restrictions was himself violating the very guidelines he was supposed to enforce.

On June 26, 2021, Hancock resigned. In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he acknowledged violating quarantine guidelines and apologized to his family.

The minister explained that he did not want his personal life to distract the government from fighting the pandemic. His resignation brought an end to his three-year tenure at the helm of the British healthcare system.

Dominique Strauss-Kahn: The Scandal That Cost Him His IMF Post and Presidential Prospects

In May 2011, Dominique Strauss-Kahn was one of the world’s most influential economic officials. He headed the International Monetary Fund and played a key role in addressing the fallout from the global financial crisis.

At the same time, in France, he was viewed as one of the Socialist Party’s most promising potential candidates for the 2012 presidential election.

On May 14, 2011, Strauss-Kahn was arrested in New York following allegations of sexual assault by a hotel employee. The case instantly became an international sensation, as it involved the head of one of the world’s most important financial institutions.

Strauss-Kahn himself categorically denied the allegations and claimed that the sexual encounter was consensual. As early as May 18, four days after his arrest, the IMF officially announced his resignation.

In a statement to the Fund’s Board of Directors, Strauss-Kahn emphasized that he wanted to protect the institution from the fallout of the scandal and focus on proving his innocence. However, the story had significant legal repercussions. In August 2011, the New York District Attorney’s Office requested that the criminal case be dismissed due to concerns about the credibility of the accuser’s testimony. The court halted the criminal prosecution, and Strauss-Kahn was not convicted.

Despite this, his professional and political career had already suffered a serious blow. He lost his position as head of the IMF and was effectively out of the race for the French presidency.

Why Personal Scandals Can Cost a Career

The stories of well-known businesspeople and politicians show that even years of experience, great wealth, and professional achievements do not always protect against losing one’s position. For corporations, the main risks are conflicts of interest, violations of internal rules, and a loss of investor confidence. In politics, the consequences depend on public support, legal circumstances, and the reaction of political allies.

At the same time, a personal scandal does not necessarily mean the end of a career. Bill Clinton retained the presidency after his impeachment, and Mark Hurd went on to lead another major company after being fired from HP. Others, however, lost influential positions and suffered significant financial and reputational losses.

Ultimately, what matters is not only the scandal itself, but also whether laws or corporate rules were violated and whether the individual managed to retain the trust of the public or their employer.

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