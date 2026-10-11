In the US, 52 maternity wards have closed since the HR1 bill was announced in July 2025, while another eight have announced upcoming closures. The Guardian reported this, citing an analysis by the nonprofit organization Protect Our Care.

According to the publication, HR1 provisions are set to take full effect in 2027. They introduce new work requirements for many adult Medicaid enrollees, more frequent eligibility checks for coverage, and cuts to federal funding for the program for states.

Hospitals cite changes as one of the factors

Maternity wards have permanently closed at, among others, Centra Southside Community Hospital in Virginia and St Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital in rural northeastern Georgia. Both hospitals cited upcoming changes in federal Medicaid policy as one of the reasons for the decision.

Erin Jones, senior director of government and strategic affairs at March of Dimes, said that reduced funding and restrictions on the ways states finance Medicaid will increase pressure on state budgets and hospitals. According to her, rural communities may be affected the most.

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Risks for rural communities

March of Dimes identified 31 rural hospitals at risk that have maternity wards. Their potential closure could leave 96 counties without such services. About 40% of all births in the US are paid for through Medicaid.

Benjamin Sommers, a professor of health care economics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, noted that the changes will affect pregnant women. He pointed out that pregnant women should be exempt from the new work requirements, but a state may not know that a woman receiving coverage through Medicaid expansion is pregnant.

According to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the maternal mortality rate in the country is 17.9 cases per 100,000 live births. The publication also writes that actions by federal authorities in early 2025 disrupted the CDC system for collecting data on women’s health before, during and after pregnancy.

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