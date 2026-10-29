Since the start of the full-scale war in Russia, at least 69 people have died as a result of political repression

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at least 69 people, including six women, have been victims of political repression in the Russian Federation. This is stated in a report by the project “Support for Political Prisoners. Memorial,” which documented deaths in places of detention, during searches, under house arrest, and shortly after release.

According to human rights activists, at least 29 people died due to illness and a lack of medical care. Ten such cases were recorded in 2026. The authors of the study note that prisoners’ complaints about health problems are often ignored or dismissed as feigned.

The report emphasizes that chronic illnesses worsen in prison due to stress and harsh conditions of detention. At the same time, elderly people are increasingly being sentenced to long prison terms.

One such case is that of 64-year-old Oleg Tyrishkin, who was convicted for a comment he posted on the social media platform “VKontakte.” During a video conference court hearing, the man lay down on the floor of his cell because he was unable to stand. However, the detention center’s medical technician assured the judge that “all vital signs are normal.” Tyrishkin later died of a heart attack.

Another 20 people died as a result of beatings, torture, or their consequences. Twelve of them were Ukrainian citizens, mostly residents of the temporarily occupied territories and prisoners of war. Among the dead was also Polish citizen Krzysztof Halos, who was abducted in Ukraine.

Human rights activists cite the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchina as one of the most high-profile cases. Her body was returned to Ukraine without her eyes, brain, or part of her larynx. A broken rib, abrasions, and signs of electric shock were also documented.

According to the report, ten more people are believed to have committed suicide. The causes of death for eight individuals remain unknown. Pianist Pavlo Kushnir died in the Birobidzhan pretrial detention center as a result of a hunger strike. Human rights activists consider the death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny at the “Polar Wolf” penal colony to be a deliberate murder.

The average age of the deceased was 51. The youngest were 18-year-olds Danilo Dakhov and Pavlo Hrymak from the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol. The oldest was 81-year-old Valery Mitko, president of the Arctic Academy of Sciences, who was accused of treason in favor of China.

In the first part of 2026, human rights activists documented 16 deaths. In 2024, 26 people died, and in 2025, 13.

The “Memorial” project stated that responsibility for these deaths lies with investigators and courts that unjustifiably deprived people of their liberty, prison staff and medical personnel who refused to provide assistance, as well as law enforcement officers involved in torture. Human rights activists also attribute responsibility to the repressive judicial, investigative, and prison systems, as well as to the authorities of the Russian Federation as a whole.

At the same time, the report does not cover Ukrainians who were deprived of their liberty outside the context of criminal prosecution. According to human rights defenders’ estimates, the number of deaths among this group is significantly higher, but there is almost no information available about such cases.

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