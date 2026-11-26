The Hera spacecraft took the first close-up photos of the asteroid Dimorph after its collision with the DART spacecraft, which took place in 2022 at a distance of 194 million kilometers from Earth. At that time, NASA deliberately directed the spacecraft toward the celestial body, which was about 150 meters wide, to test the possibility of altering an asteroid’s trajectory.

The first images revealed the massive consequences of the impact: a crater the size of a stadium formed on Dimorph’s surface, and a cloud of debris appeared around it. The data collected is crucial for developing future strategies to protect Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids.

NASA’s DART spacecraft made history on September 26, 2022, when it collided with the asteroid Dimorph, which is about 150 meters wide and orbits the asteroid Didymos, which is about 730 meters wide.

Scientists wanted to test whether such a collision could alter the trajectory of any asteroid posing a threat to Earth. On Sunday, after the DART mission concluded, scientists determined that Dimorphos’s orbital period around Didymos had been reduced by a full 33 minutes. So, the technology works.

The European Space Agency launched the Hera spacecraft in October 2024 to study in detail the effects of the DART impact on the asteroid Dimorphos.

The first close-up photographs showed that the impact had flattened one side of Dimorphos. Also, as the scientists reported, to their surprise, a massive crater the size of a stadium appeared on the altered side of the asteroid, stretching across the entire width of the space rock. It also turned out that after the impact, Dimorph began spinning erratically around Didymos.

Another major surprise for the scientists was the discovery that both asteroids are surrounded by hundreds of rocks several meters in size, which orbit Dimorphos and Didymos.

Currently, the Hera spacecraft is maintaining a stable distance of 30 km from the asteroids. Soon, it will approach the asteroids to a distance of about 13 kilometers, which will allow for even more detailed images of the asteroids. After that, Hera will deploy two small probes, each about the size of a shoebox, which will be able to get even closer to the asteroids.

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The Juventas probe will study the internal structure of Dimorphos and then attempt to land on the asteroid to measure its gravity. The Milani probe will study the composition of Dimorphos and Didymos, as well as the composition of the rocks and dust orbiting them.

The combined data from the two probes and the Hera spacecraft will help determine the mass of the asteroid Dimorphos. This information, combined with data on changes in the asteroid’s motion, will help plan future missions to deflect asteroids that pose a threat to Earth.

This was reported by the European Space Agency.

Asteroid 2026 QQ8 temporarily became a satellite of Earth until January 2027 — Live Science.

NASA scientists have discovered asteroid 2024 YR4, which has the potential to collide with Earth in 2032. Although the probability of a collision is estimated at 1 in 83, the asteroid could cause serious damage.



