On Monday, November 23, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang returned to the company’s office, where he was warmly welcomed by employees. The staff greeted their leader with loud applause.

“Thank you all for this second chance. This time, I’ll be a better CEO,” Huang said

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/25/4640944940160349316.mp4

This is evident from a video published by CNBC.

The U.S. Congress has criticized Nvidia’s decision to keep Huang as CEO — Reuters.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will testify before the U.S. Senate on December 3 — CoinDesk.

An investor has highlighted the risks facing Nvidia’s next CEO — Fortune

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