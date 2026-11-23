Video: Jensen Huang was greeted with applause upon his return to the Nvidia office
On Monday, November 23, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang returned to the company’s office, where he was warmly welcomed by employees. The staff greeted their leader with loud applause.
“Thank you all for this second chance. This time, I’ll be a better CEO,” Huang said
This is evident from a video published by CNBC.
The U.S. Congress has criticized Nvidia’s decision to keep Huang as CEO — Reuters.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will testify before the U.S. Senate on December 3 — CoinDesk.
An investor has highlighted the risks facing Nvidia’s next CEO — Fortune