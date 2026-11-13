In the U.S., Defense Secretary Pete Hagseth honored a service member who had previously made a comment to him and members of his staff near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The soldier received a medal from the secretary for meritorious service to the armed forces.

Meanwhile, an American broadcaster learned that the soldier in question is Private Thomas Iglesias of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard” (OBOZ.UA).

What the minister said

Hegset himself posted photos from the award ceremony on social media, though he did not specify whom he had honored or for what.

“We love our soldiers. We love our standards. Well done, Specialist. Keep it up, patriots,” the minister wrote in his caption.

Hegset was asked online whether he acknowledged his inappropriate behavior and whether he had actually “apologized, or if this was just another photo op for show.” The minister did not respond to these questions.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/25/ssstwitter-com-1794517566135.mp4

“So someday in the future, that soldier will tell his children that he received a medal for telling the head of the Defense Department to shut his damn mouth,” the Americans speculate.

The minister himself reported this without providing any details—he simply posted a photo from the award ceremony online.

Defense Minister Hegset called a war with Iran necessary — The Hill.

Pentagon Chief Hegset called the impeachment effort a farce — ABC News Australia.

U.S. Defense Secretary Hegset is unfazed by the possibility of impeachment — Reuters

Read us on