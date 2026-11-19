American billionaire Elon Musk claimed that the United States allegedly orchestrated the ouster of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014. At the same time, he acknowledged that Russia is the aggressor in the war against Ukraine, but argued that this does not absolve the U.S. of responsibility for the events during the Revolution of Dignity.

The businessman made these remarks on November 18 in an interview with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin.

“It is true that, from the perspective of the invasion, Russia is the aggressor, but it is also true that we, the Americans, orchestrated a coup to remove Ukraine’s democratically elected pro-Russian president,” Musk stated.

He claimed that such actions would have been impossible without the involvement of the U.S. State Department and other American agencies. At the same time, the entrepreneur acknowledged that his words might sound like an excuse for Russia’s actions, but denied that he intended them to be so.

This is not the first time Musk has referred to the events of 2013–2014 as a coup d’état. In particular, he expressed this view in February 2023. At that time, Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, responded to the entrepreneur by advising him to stop reading Russian newspapers.

During the interview, they also discussed Musk’s political views and his attitude toward the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement associated with U.S. President Donald Trump.

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The billionaire stated that he does not unconditionally support the Republican Party’s policies and believes that both major political parties in the U.S. have both strengths and weaknesses.

In addition, Musk admitted that he regrets the significant expenses incurred in supporting Republicans during the 2026 U.S. midterm elections. According to The Washington Post, he spent over $400 million on political campaigns.

The businessman noted that if he could turn back time, he would have spent less money on these efforts.

Source: The New York Times

Musk also explained why he is restricting Ukraine’s use of Starlink and criticized Zelenskyy.

Medvedev called on Musk to repent for helping Ukraine through Starlink.

Solovyov urged Elon Musk to flee to Rostov after the launch of an investigation into Starlink.

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