An American entrepreneur stated that shutting down Starlink could lead to the collapse of the Ukrainian front. He also accused President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of making false statements, called the Revolution of Dignity a coup orchestrated with U.S. involvement, and explained his reluctance to use satellite communications for offensive operations.

The conversation took place on November 18, 2026, during the annual New York Times DealBook Summit in New York City. Musk joined the event via video link from China, where he was staying with U.S. President Donald Trump.

One of the main topics was the role of satellite communications in the Russia-Ukraine war. Musk stated that following the full-scale invasion, Russia destroyed Ukraine’s communication networks, including cell towers and fiber-optic lines. According to him, Starlink remained the one system that the Russian army was unable to disable.

“If they didn’t have Starlink, their entire front line would have collapsed because they wouldn’t have had a communications system. And Russia would have won,” the entrepreneur said.

He added that even now, the satellite network provides the bulk of communications for the Ukrainian military. Musk called his assistance to Ukraine “extremely significant” and stated that shutting down Starlink could lead to an immediate collapse of the front lines.

At the same time, the businessman emphasized that from the very beginning, he had considered Starlink a civilian system that cannot be used for offensive drone strikes. According to him, Starshield—a separate satellite system under U.S. government control—should be used for such operations.

Elon Musk explained that he does not want to personally make decisions that could lead to the loss of human life. He believes that the responsibility for the use of military technology should lie with the U.S. government, not a private entrepreneur.

Journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously spoken about limitations in the satellite system’s operation and problems the Ukrainian military has faced in using it.

Musk replied that Zelenskyy does not always tell the truth.

“I don’t want to shock you, but Zelenskyy doesn’t always tell the truth,” the billionaire said.

Sorkin asked whether Ukraine has access to Starshield or uses the commercial Starlink. Musk described the systems as distinct: Starlink, he said, is a civilian commercial network, while Starshield is controlled by the U.S. government, and decisions regarding its use are made by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The entrepreneur claimed that Ukraine actually wants to use commercial Starlink for offensive military operations, but SpaceX refuses to allow it.

He also denied that the company had completely shut down Starlink for Ukraine during the operation against the Russian fleet in Sevastopol. According to Musk, satellite coverage over Crimea was not active at that time due to sanctions against Russia, and turning it on would have required authorization from the U.S. State Department.

Elon Musk also stated that the speed limit for Starlink corresponds to the highest speed limit on Ukrainian roads. In the transcript of the conversation, he cited approximately 80 miles per hour—about 129 km/h.

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During the interview, the businessman also commented on the Revolution of Dignity of 2013–2014. He acknowledged that Russia is the aggressor in the war against Ukraine, but at the same time claimed that the United States allegedly orchestrated a coup d’état to remove the democratically elected pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych from power.

“It is true that, from the perspective of the invasion, Russia is the aggressor, but it is also true that we, the Americans, organized a coup to remove Ukraine’s democratically elected pro-Russian president,” Musk said.

He called such actions aggressive and claimed that without the help of the U.S. State Department and other American agencies, they would have been impossible. At the same time, the billionaire noted that his words might sound like an excuse for Russia, but denied any such intention.

The claim of a U.S.-orchestrated coup is Musk’s assessment, not an established fact.

This is not the first time Elon Musk has spoken out about the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine. In February 2023, he called the events of 2013–2014 a coup d’état. At the time, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President, responded to the entrepreneur by advising him to stop reading Russian newspapers.

During the conversation, Sorkin also asked the entrepreneur about his political views and his support for the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement, associated with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I’m not sure what MAGA means, but if it means blind obedience to the Republican Party’s set of policies, then I certainly don’t share that view. I believe that both parties have their pros and cons,” Musk replied.

The billionaire also admitted that he regrets the significant amount of money he spent supporting Republicans during the 2026 U.S. midterm elections. According to The Washington Post, he allocated more than $400 million to political campaigns. Musk said that if he could turn back time, he would have spent less money.

Source: The New York Times

A congressman accused Musk and the White House of limiting the capabilities of the Ukrainian army.

Ukrainian units are reporting significant disruptions in the Starshield satellite system’s operation along the entire front line and in temporarily occupied territories. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on November 12 following briefings by Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty.

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump personally called SpaceX founder Elon Musk to demand that he lift the speed and operational restrictions on Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system—for the Ukrainian military.

A Pentagon inspector rejected a request regarding Starlink’s operation in Ukraine — Interia

Rubio stated that Ukraine does not yet have access to Starshield.

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