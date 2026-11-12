Video: Eyewitnesses to the shooting near the White House shared harrowing details

Visitors to an upscale gym in Washington heard gunshots, after which one of the men fell to the floor.

According to an eyewitness, another patron ran over to him, but the wounded man was already showing no signs of life.

After that, people began fleeing the building in panic. The shooter remained inside at the time.

The tragedy occurred about 1.5 km from the White House. According to Reuters, at least one person was killed, and several others were injured.

At the time of this report, the attacker had not been apprehended.

A shooting occurred in the U.S. capital near the White House, leaving five people injured.

In the U.S., a man suspected of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump has been charged with serious crimes. If convicted, he faces life in prison; the case has already gone to trial.

The United States has killed the commander of an Iranian unit believed to be involved in planning an assassination attempt on U.S. President Donald Trump.

An ad has appeared on the dark web discussing a contract to assassinate Donald Trump, with a bounty of $70,000 offered for the job.

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