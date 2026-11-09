Video: A massive explosion at a steel mill in Turkey claimed the lives of three people

On November 9, a powerful explosion occurred at the HABAŞ steel plant in the Aliağa district of Izmir Province, Turkey. A massive fire then broke out at the plant, and a thick plume of smoke rose above the facility.

According to official reports, three people were killed and 14 others were injured in the incident. Three of the injured are in critical condition. Rescue workers are trying to reach ten people trapped under the rubble.

According to preliminary reports, an overhead crane snapped and fell into the furnace while molten steel was being poured.

Dünya Gazetesi reports this.

Photo: An explosion occurred at an oil refinery in Turkey.

People were killed in Turkey as a result of an explosion at the plant.

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